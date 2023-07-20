Factstat Launches an Innovative Approach to Data Entry Outsourcing
Disruptive Innovation is Back with a Reliable Data Service Startup Called Factstat
Outsourced data entry services not only achieve certified accuracy and cost savings but also properly delegate work that a store owner might do and stress over.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Factstat, a reliable data service startup, announced that they’re now providing the optimal solution for retail and eCommerce that need to outsource data entry. Their monthly service fees are affordable. They are not only data entry specialists but also excellent communicators. They allocate enough time for each process step to deliver accuracy, reliability and timeliness (ART). For clients, it can translate into a rare experience.
They have a team of data entry specialists who are also excellent communicators. It allows them to perform tasks with accuracy, reliability and timeliness (ART). Since they understand each client has unique needs, they allocate enough time for each process step to deliver a custom experience.
At present, they offer three membership plans to fit clients’ needs: VIP (40 hours a month), ELITE (80 hours a month) and SAGE (173 hours a month or a full-time equivalent).
“The data age is here. Every physical and online store owner should outsource data entry to achieve certified accuracy and cost savings. Outsourced data entry services properly delegate work that a store owner might do and stress over,” said Cofounder and CEO Jonathan Htet.
Factstat is a reliable data service provider for America’s retail and eCommerce industry. Visit https://factstat.co for more information.
