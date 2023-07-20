FWC highlights importance of Sport Fish Restoration program in new video with Mud Hole Custom Tackle

At its July meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) released a new video that emphasizes the crucial role excise taxes play in Sport Fish Restoration funds to support conservation efforts.

This compelling video was produced in collaboration with Mud Hole Custom Tackle as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Partner with a Payer initiative. By showcasing the partnership between the FWC and Mud Hole, the video sheds light on how the contributions made by excise taxes collected from the sales of fishing equipment support various habitat restoration and revitalization efforts for Florida’s fisheries. These funds, along with tax from motorboat fuel and related boating and fishing items, play a vital role in bolstering the Sport Fish Restoration program. This program serves as a cornerstone in supporting fisheries conservation, boating access and angler education throughout the state. With matched funds provided by the USFWS, these revenue streams lead to significant investments in conservation projects across Florida.

Every time you buy fishing gear, fuel up your boat or purchase a fishing license, you help improve your fishing experience by supporting the Sport Fish Restoration program. This national program is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and collects revenue from purchases of fishing-related items to create recreational sport fishing enhancement projects throughout the nation.

"The Sport Fish Restoration program is instrumental to safeguarding and enhancing Florida's diverse aquatic ecosystems and recreational fishing opportunities,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “This video highlights the importance of the cycle of conservation funding and programming that benefit our state and its natural resources."

The Partner with a Payer initiative aims to strengthen partnerships between federal and state agencies, non-governmental organizations and the public to ensure sustainable funding for fish and wildlife conservation. By highlighting the significance of excise taxes and Sport Fish Restoration funds, the video seeks to engage and inform stakeholders about the positive impact of their contributions to conservation initiatives.

“Although Mud Hole serves customers across the globe, Florida is our home and we’re committed to supporting initiatives that preserve the natural resources in our own back yard” said Brook Oliva, President of Mud Hole Custom Tackle. “We’re proud to work with the FWC and spread this important message to our fellow anglers, boaters, and outdoor enthusiasts.”

Mud Hole Custom Tackle, based in Oviedo, is the world’s largest supplier of rod building and tackle crafting goods and instruction. From rod building and repairing, to fly tying and lure building, Mud Hole is the leading e-retailer and mail order supplier to hobbyists, small manufacturers and large original equipment manufacturers, worldwide. Mud Hole Custom Tackle strives to offer a superior shopping experience at mudhole.com, with rapid fulfillment, stellar customer service and world-class online content and instruction as a trusted source for the rod building and tackle crafting community.

The new video is now available on YouTube @MyFWCFloridaFishandWildlife.

For more information on FWC’s Sport Fish Restoration projects, visit MyFWC.com/SFR.