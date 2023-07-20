FWC issues executive order to close recreational harvest of red grouper in Gulf state waters from July 21 through Dec. 31, 2023

At its July meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to close recreational harvest of red grouper in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico, excluding state waters off Monroe County. The 2023 recreational season for red grouper in Gulf state waters will close on July 21 and remain closed through the end of the year, consistent with the closure in Gulf federal waters.

Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for red grouper will help prevent quota overages and ensure future harvest opportunities.

For more information about Commission Meetings, including the July 2023 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

For current recreational red grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Grouper.” This page will be updated with the new season dates.