Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,141 in the last 365 days.

FWC issues executive order to close recreational harvest of red grouper in Gulf state waters from July 21 through Dec. 31, 2023

At its July meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to close recreational harvest of red grouper in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico, excluding state waters off Monroe County. The 2023 recreational season for red grouper in Gulf state waters will close on July 21 and remain closed through the end of the year, consistent with the closure in Gulf federal waters.

Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for red grouper will help prevent quota overages and ensure future harvest opportunities. 

For more information about Commission Meetings, including the July 2023 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

For current recreational red grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Grouper.” This page will be updated with the new season dates.

You just read:

FWC issues executive order to close recreational harvest of red grouper in Gulf state waters from July 21 through Dec. 31, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more