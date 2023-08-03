Submit Release
Marie Originals Introduces Revolutionary Diaper Rash Ointment for Sensitive Baby Skin

Introducing Marie Originals Diaper Rash Ointment: Gentle & effective relief for babies' skin, with clean, trusted ingredients.

PEARL RIVER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Originals, a respected innovator of over-the-counter remedies, is excited to announce the launch of the Marie Originals Diaper Rash Ointment.

Understanding the concerns that parents have with the traditional diaper rash treatments, Marie Originals has developed a product that is consciously designed to address the diverse needs of babies with sensitive skin. The Diaper Rash Ointment is carefully crafted using only clean ingredients, ensuring that it provides superior results without any harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances.

Harnessing the power of various emollient moisturizers and skin healing oils, the product deeply moisturizes the baby's skin while creating a protective barrier against irritants and reducing moisture loss.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Marie Originals Diaper Rash Ointment to parents everywhere," said Sammy Goodman, co-founder and CEO of Marie Originals. "We understand the challenges that come with diaper rash, and are very excited about the innovation that this product will bring to the category.”

The move is part of Marie Original's expansion into the baby care space, where their 2 existing baby SKUs have garnered a warm reception. One of the many challenges that face diaper rash ointments, is the difficulty in developing a mechanism that will provide the needed ingredients to heal the skin, while not adding excess moisture which can lead to further complications. Marie Originals says they accomplished this by using hydrophobic oils as a base in the mixture.

Parents will be able to find Marie Originals All Natural Diaper Rash Ointment at select retailers nationwide, on Amazon, and online at MarieOriginals.com. For more information about Marie Originals and their products, please visit MarieOriginals.com.

