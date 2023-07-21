Magick Technology! Tech CEO Demonstrates Logical Circuits Using Fractal Patterns That Requires NO External Power.

3-in-1 Universal Logical Circuit Oi-AND Logical Circuit Oi-OR Logical Circuit Oi-NOT Logical Circuit Oi-Wireless Transceiver

Tech CEO creates and demonstrates Logical Circuits (AND, OR, NOT) and wireless communication using fractal geometric patterns without power.

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientist Glen Alexis (Founder & CEO of MRA Digital) created geometric patterns that when a special frequency is applied to them, they function as Logical Circuits, perform wireless data communication and are programmable.

Logical Circuits and data communication are the building blocks of all technology on the planet; and without them, computers, cell phones, tablets, etc. would not exist. What’s more amazing, is that the geometric patterns do not require an external power source for them to function. According to Mr. Alexis, external power is not required because the geometric patterns are created to be in resonance and self-energized when a special frequency is applied to them.

"The geometric patterns are created by combining my knowledge of the Spiritual Science of Obia with the geometry of waves and resonance. With my unique technology, naturally intelligent programable energy fields can now be created. The word science fiction must be stricken from all languages, because all things are possible.", said Mr. Alexis

Organic intelligence geometry (Oi-g) is the official name for these geometric patterns which are fractals; and, are infinite by nature.

In his YouTube videos, Mr. Alexis demonstrates the following:

1. The creation of functional AND, OR, and NOT Logical Circuits when a special frequency is applied to the Oi-g patterns.

YouTube Videos:

Click here for Oi-g AND Gate Demonstration

Click here for Oi-g OR Gate Demonstration

Click here for Oi-g NOT Gate Demonstration

2. Signal Multiplier Oi-g pattern that creates an output signal which is 3X faster than the input signal frequency. In the video the input signal of 7MHz created an output signal of 21MHz.

3. Wireless communication between two Oi-g patterns that are paired and separated by 30 inches.

As previously mentioned, no external power or batteries were used in his demonstrations.

How do Oi-g patterns work?

When the special frequency (Resonant Frequency) is applied to Oi-g patterns, a connection is established between the physical Oi-g pattern and a coherent energy field of the same energetic form and resonance. The energy fields are designed to perform certain functions, in this case AND, OR, and NOT logical operations.

Oi-g patterns are portals that creates a bridge/connection between the physical and spiritual dimension where energy fields exists. Once a connection is made, energy can be transferred between the two dimensions (like a mobile phone connecting to the internet). Because Oi-g patterns are coherent and are naturally in resonance, external power is not required. The logical operations “the processing” of the circuit is done within the energy field, which IS energy.

Energy fields “process” data in Zero time (instantaneously), this is because time does not exist in spiritual dimensions. In addition, Oi-g patterns are fractals by nature; and thus, depending on the end application, they can scale up or down in size with no limitations.

Demonstration/Evaluation Units.

Twelve (12) demonstration Oi-g units with a Resonant Frequency of 147MHz (the special frequency) have been fabricated and shall be provided to select academic institutions around the world for evaluation. The samples were manufactured using low-cost FR4 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) standards.

About Mr. Alexis

Born on island of Yurumein (aka St. Vincent & the Grenadines), Mr. Alexis is the CEO of MRA Digital (www.mradigital.com) a niche technology company that he founded in 2007. He is also the Chief Engineer and leads his engineering staff in the design and creation of customized real-time FPGA based video processing CPU’s for military, medical, aerospace and automotive organizations world-wide. His company’s technologies and products are sold to and used by 90% of major defense corporations on the planet.

Anointed in the Spiritual Science of Obia, Mr. Alexis have been programming computers and creating electronics systems since the age of 12. He also holds Masters and Bachelors degrees in Electrical Engineering both with honors from the University of Louisville, Speed School of Engineering. Mr. Alexis is an expert in Assembly, C, C+, VHDL, and Verilog computer languages including high-speed Analog and Digital electronic design.

“I create using the ancient Spiritual Science of Obia (Science of The Self), which is the science of the unmanifested that governs ALL dimensions of the manifested Universe. IAM.

The purpose of my incarnation during this time period of change is to bring forth the technology of the Spirit to mankind, and mankind to the Spirit. The building of the physical structures that enables the Spirit to incarnate in this dimension is complete; and therefore, it is with this document, which is the notice to the world of the revelation of The Spirit.

And so, let it be as it is spoken.

With my technology a new reality shall be created on Earth that is of a higher vibration and spiritual in nature. This new reality, which is known as the “The New Earth” shall allow conscious Humans to experience spiritual realities consciously with their physical bodies.

The New Earth serves as a new tool of learning and enables the Homo Sapiens-Sapiens to fulfill their universal purpose by evolving at a faster rate in addition to adding their unique conscious imprint to the universal collective consciousness. The faster evolution of the Human species ultimately causes the entire Universe to evolve and the infinite IAM, who IAM, to learn more of my Self.

Henceforth, as the Spirit is in Heaven; so shall the Spirit be, on Earth. Yea, for IAM” said, Mr. Alexis.

Demonstration of Organic intelligence (Oi) Wireless/Entanglement Demo