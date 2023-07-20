Green IT Services Market is Set to Hit a Sales of US$ 33.64 Billion By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green IT services market generated a revenue of US$ 13.72 billion in 2022 and is experiencing a rise in revenue of US$ 33.64 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.48% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Due to the growing acceptance of sustainable practices in the IT industry and increased knowledge of them, the market for green IT services is expanding significantly. Government rules and policies and rising awareness of and emphasis on environmental conservation are the main factors propelling the market's expansion. Globally, businesses have moved to improve operational efficiencies. The necessity to cut waste, utilize resources more effectively, and lower carbon footprints justifies the adoption of innovative and sustainable solutions.
Green IT services are expanding owing to the increased attention being paid to lowering carbon footprints and the growing demand for eco-friendly services. Businesses all across the world have started increasing operational efficiencies. The implementation of creative and sustainable solutions is justified by the need to decrease waste, efficiently use resources, and reduce carbon footprints. For instance, in January 2020, Microsoft declared its intention to become carbon-zero by 2030. It attempts to reduce all of the carbon that the business has released into the environment, either directly or through the use of electricity by 2050. The aforementioned elements all contribute to segment expansion.
Green technologies are used in a number of nations throughout the world to manage and recycle home and industrial waste. Green technology also helps businesses use less energy, less water, less trash, and less emissions than traditional technology. These benefits of sustainable technology have a big impact on how widely it is adopted. The carbon emission standards that apply to companies operating across several industries have been continually tightened by European governments. A report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) claims that the adoption of energy-efficient standards and regulations in the IT industry can reduce energy usage by 45% by 2030.
Software Segment Attained Sales of US$ 7.95 Billion in the Green IT Services Market
The software segment holds a dominant position in the global market. The software sector contributed significantly to the market in 2022, generating sales of about US$ 7.95 billion. Additionally, the segment will continue to expand steadily, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.02% throughout the projection period. This rise might be attributable to the rising need for software solutions that let businesses monitor, enhance, and control the environmental impact and energy efficiency of their IT infrastructure.
Industrial Sector is the Major End-User of Green IT Services
The industrial segment attained around US$ 5.19 billion in sales in 2022. This market category is predicted to retain a strong CAGR of 8.87% throughout the forecast period. The continued increase can be due to businesses' rising understanding of how critical it is to employ green IT services in order to improve their environmental sustainability and streamline their processes.
To reap the benefits of multiple technologies, nations like Chile are embracing the cluster technique, which involves combining multi-sectoral institutions like universities, mining companies, and government agencies. Mining companies are becoming more productive thanks to green IT services. Some examples include robotics that operates around-the-clock, real-time monitoring of metals and minerals through mines and processing facilities, and simulations at the mine design stage to test various options before implementation. Such elements all contribute to segment expansion.
North America to Attain a Market Revenue of More Than 38%
In recent years, North America has dominated the global green IT services market. The region generated sales of over US$ 5.5 billion in 2022, cementing its status as the world's largest market for green IT services. With a market share of 38%, North America is anticipated to maintain its leadership position during the projection period. This is due to elements including the region's high emphasis on environmental sustainability, strict laws that support green practices, and the existence of various technology-driven economies that actively implement green IT solutions.
In addition, several partnerships are shaping the landscape of the market. For instance, in June 2022, IBM and SL Green Realty Corp. established a cooperation to use IBM sustainability technologies to promote the business' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) agenda. For a better understanding of its environmental projects and to report on them, SL Green will use software from Envizi, a division of IBM.
Companies Profile
With some of the major participants in the market, including IBM Corporation, Johnson Controls, Accenture PLC, SAP SE, and Schneider Electric SE, the market is moderately fragmented. Green technology and sustainability vendors have embraced a range of organic and inorganic growth tactics, including new product releases, product updates, collaborations and agreements, business expansions, mergers, and acquisitions, to expand their market offers.
List of Key Companies
• IBM Corporation
• Accenture PLC
• Johnson Controls
• SAP SE
• Schneider Electric SE
• Enablon Sa
• Accuvio Sustainability Software
• Dakota Software Corp.
• Cority Software Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global green IT services market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Users, and Region.
By Type
• Software
• Service
By End Users
• Government
• BFSI
• IT and Telecom
• Industrial
• Healthcare
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
