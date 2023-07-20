Vegan Chocolate Market is expected to reach USD 1065.32 Million by 2029 | CAGR of 12.5%
A new research study on Global Vegan Chocolate Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing an overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Vegan Chocolate products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of the Vegan Chocolate market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging player's ecosystems. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Enjoy Life Foods (United States), HU Kitchen (United States), Go Max Go (United States), Alter Eco (United States), Goodio (United States), Nebula Snacks (United States), Equal Exchange Coop (United States), Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG (Switzerland), Montezumas Direct Ltd (United Kingdom), Mondelēz International (United States).
— Criag Francis
The Global Vegan Chocolate Market was valued at USD 523.21 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1065.32 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The vegan chocolate market refers to the segment of the chocolate industry that caters to consumers seeking chocolate products that are free from animal-derived ingredients. Vegan chocolate is made without any ingredients sourced from animals, such as dairy milk, butter, cream, or other animal-based additives. Instead, it is crafted using plant-based alternatives and ethically sourced cocoa. Vegan chocolate uses plant-based milk substitutes like almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, coconut milk, or rice milk to replace traditional dairy milk. Cocoa butter, derived from cocoa beans, remains a fundamental ingredient. Vegan chocolate avoids any animal by-products, such as gelatin or whey, which are commonly found in non-vegan chocolates. Many vegan chocolate brands prioritize ethically sourced cocoa beans to ensure fair wages and sustainable practices within the cocoa supply chain.
Market Trends:
• The increasing adoption of vegan and plant-based diets by consumers worldwide is a significant trend driving the demand for vegan chocolate products.
• Consumers' heightened awareness of health and environmental concerns related to animal agriculture is influencing their purchasing decisions, leading them to choose vegan chocolate as an ethical and sustainable alternative.
Market Drivers:
• The rising number of people adopting vegan diets for ethical, environmental, and health reasons is a significant driver of the vegan chocolate market.
• As consumers become more health conscious, they are seeking healthier alternatives to traditional chocolate, leading them to explore vegan options made with cleaner ingredients.
• Growing awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture and deforestation in the cocoa industry is motivating consumers to opt for vegan chocolate as a more sustainable choice.
Market Opportunities:
• There is an opportunity for companies to innovate and develop new vegan chocolate products with unique flavours, textures, and functional ingredients to attract a broader customer base.
• Expanding distribution channels through retail partnerships and e-commerce platforms can increase accessibility and reach for vegan chocolate brands.
Market Challenges:
• Manufacturers of vegan chocolate face challenges in meeting consumer expectations for taste and texture, as replicating the creaminess of traditional milk chocolate without dairy can be complex.
• Some vegan chocolate products, especially premium or artisanal varieties, may have higher price points, which could be a challenge for price-sensitive consumers.
Market Restraints:
• Sourcing high-quality, ethically produced, and sustainably-sourced cocoa beans for vegan chocolate can be a restraint, especially as demand increases.
• Vegan chocolate faces competition from conventional chocolate brands, which have a more established market presence and consumer loyalty.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Vegan Chocolate Market Breakdown by Type (Dark Chocolate, White chocolate, Others) by Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets, Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Others) by Flavor (Coconut Milk, Brown Butter, Walnut, Other), and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
With this report, you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Vegan Chocolate Market?
• What you should look for in a Vegan Chocolate
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behavior over time with a strategic viewpoint to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Vegan Chocolate vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining the latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Enjoy Life Foods (United States), HU Kitchen (United States), Go Max Go (United States), Alter Eco (United States), Goodio (United States), Nebula Snacks (United States), Equal Exchange Coop (United States), Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG (Switzerland), Montezumas Direct Ltd (United Kingdom), MondelÄ“z International (United States)
who should get the most benefit from this report's insights?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in the value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Vegan Chocolate
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting Vegan Chocolate for large and enterprise-level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in the current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of the Vegan Chocolate Market
Vegan Chocolate Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type [Dark Chocolate, White chocolate, Others] (2023-2028)
Vegan Chocolate Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application [Online, Supermarkets, Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Others] (2023-2028)
Vegan Chocolate Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Vegan Chocolate Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Vegan Chocolate Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High-Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Vegan Chocolate
Vegan Chocolate Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
