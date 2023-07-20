Geospatial Surveys advance into another dimension with its Land and Utility surveying services
As of the companies last update in September 2021, Geospatial Surveys mainly covered areas around Building, Surrey providing detailed land topographical surveys and PAS128 Utility Mapping Surveys for a various architects, developers and commerical clients, but now the company can cover the whole of South England and London which comprises of several counties.
Geospatial Survey offer a range of professional survey services focused within the Geospatial industry.
Topographical Surveys Measured Building Surveys Utility Mapping Surveys (PAS128)
+ Land Surveys + Floor Plan Surveys + GPR Surveys
+ Topo Surveys + Building Elevations + Radiodetection
+ GPS Surveys + Long or Cross Sections + On Site Mark Outs
+ Highway Surveys + Verticality Surveys + Utility Mapping Survey
+ Dimensional Surveys + Internal Elevations + Underground Surveys
+ Floor Level Surveys + 3D Massing Surveys + Buried Services Surveys
+ Site Engineering Setting Out + 3D Laser Scanning (BIM) + Drain Surveys
+ Contour Surveys + Measured Surveys + Drainage Surveys
+ Boundary Surveys + As Constructed Surveys + CCTV Drainage Surveys
+ Cut and Fill Volumes + Monitoring Movement Surveys + Manhole Drain Surveys
+ Topographic Surveys + As Built Surveys + CCTV Drainage Reports
Topographical Land Surveys - London and South England
Topographic surveying is a branch of surveying that involves the detailed measurement and mapping of the natural and artificial features of a particular area. The primary objective of a topographic survey is to represent the three-dimensional shape and characteristics of the terrain on a two-dimensional map, known as a topographic map or plan. These surveys are essential in various engineering, construction, and planning projects, as they provide a comprehensive understanding of the land's existing conditions. Land Surveyors London
Measured Building Surveys - London and South England
Measured building surveying is a specialized branch of surveying that focuses on capturing precise and detailed measurements of existing buildings and structures. The purpose of a measured building survey is to create accurate floor plans, elevations, and sections of a building, providing a comprehensive representation of its current condition and layout. These surveys are essential in various scenarios, such as renovations, property assessments, space planning, and historical preservation. Measured Building Surveyors Surrey
Utility GPR mapping Surveys London and Surrey
PAS 128 (Publicly Available Specification 128) is a British standard that provides guidelines for conducting underground utility detection, verification, and location surveys. It was introduced in 2014 and is intended to improve the accuracy and consistency of utility surveys to enhance safety and reduce the risk of utility strikes during excavation or construction work.
PAS 128 sets out a hierarchical approach to utility surveying based on four quality levels (QLs): utility Survey London
QL-D: Desktop Utility Records Search - This level involves gathering existing utility records and historical data from utility companies, local authorities, and other sources to identify and map the approximate location of underground utilities.
QL-C: Site Reconnaissance - At this level, a visual inspection of the survey area is conducted to identify visible utility assets and evidence of buried utilities, such as manholes, valve boxes, and utility markers. Gpr Surveys
QL-B: Detection - This level involves the use of geophysical techniques and equipment to detect the presence and location of underground utilities. Techniques can include ground-penetrating radar (GPR), electromagnetic locators, and other specialized tools.
QL-A: Verification - The highest level of accuracy involves exposing and physically verifying the location and depth of the utilities through excavation or trial pits.
The PAS 128 standard also requires the surveyors to provide a comprehensive utility survey report, documenting the findings, methodologies used, and the accuracy of the survey results. This information is crucial for project planners, engineers, and construction teams to make informed decisions and avoid damaging underground utilities during construction activities.
Overall, PAS 128 aims to promote best practices in utility buried services surveying and ensure that clients receive accurate and reliable information about the location of underground utilities, thus minimizing risks and potential disruptions during construction projects.
Geospatial Surveys export all surveys in AutoCAD 2D and 3D formats with PDF files for easy viewing.
