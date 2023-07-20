Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with IBM, Microsoft, Google
The Latest Released Mobile Artificial Intelligence market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Mobile Artificial Intelligence market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Huawei Technologies (United States), MediaTek (Taiwan), Apple Inc. (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Intel Corporation (United States), Qualcomm Incorporated (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Nvidia Corporation (United States)
"According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence market is expected to see a growth rate of 28.58% and may see market size of USD217.96 Billion by 2028, currently pegged at USD17.98 Billion."
Definition:
Artificial intelligence has been in high demand across diverse applications in the last few years. Advancements in technology are expected to play an important role in the market, which is expected to support the development of the market in the next few years. Increasing demand for AI-Capable Processors in mobile devices is driving the market as there are various applications which help users in their day to day activites such as camera image benefits, language translator, voice assistants, and user behaviours.
Market Trends:
• Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning
• Incredible Developments in Information and Communications Technology
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Demand for AI-Capable Processors in Mobile Devices
• Rise of Cognitive Computing and Growing Number of AI Applications
Market Opportunities:
• Rising demand for Edge computing in IOT
• The Increasing Dedicated Low-Cost AI Chips for Camera and Vision Applications in Mobile Devices
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Mobile Artificial Intelligence Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Mobile Artificial Intelligence
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Study Table of Content
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [] in 2023
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Application/End Users [Smartphone, Camera, Automotive, Robotics, ARVR, Drones, Others]
Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Mobile Artificial Intelligence (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
