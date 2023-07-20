Amid Pro-democracy Protests in Israel, former Supreme Court Judges to Receive Honorary Awards

Dorit Beinish Photo: Courts website Salim Jubran Photo: Courts website

Oranim College to honor Chief Justice Emerita of the Supreme Court in Israel, for their exceptional contributions to Israeli society.

KIRYAT TIVON, ISRAEL, ISRAEL, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The award of "Distinguished Fellow" will be given to the Chief Justice Emerita of the Supreme Court, Dorit Beinish and to the Deputy to the Supreme Court Chief Justice Emeritus, Judge Salim Jubran, announced Gavri Bar-Gil, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Oranim College, and Prof. Amit Schejter, Oranim College President.

Former Chief Justice Beinish is the first woman to serve in this role and the former Deputy Chief, Judge Jubran is the first Arab-Israeli to hold a permanent appointment as a Supreme Court Justice and of the role of Deputy Chief Justice. These "firsts", together with their groundbreaking rulings and exceptional dedication and contribution to Israeli society, stood out in the eyes of the committee members who recommended the awardees to the Board of Directors.

In its decision, the award committee noted the commitment of former President Beinish and former Deputy Chief Jubran to guarding the principles of justice, fairness, and equality in the justice system in Israel. Their rulings significantly shaped the legal landscape of the country and their seminal positions set new standards in the commitment of the justice system to societal diversity.

The 'Distinguished Fellow' award, given by Oranim College, is awarded to extraordinary individuals who have made significant contributions to Israeli society. The award serves as a distinctive mark of the recipients' achievements and influence. By bestowing the award on Chief Justice Emerita Dorit Beinish and 5Deputy to the Supreme Court Chief Justice Emeritus, Judge Salim Jubran, Oranim College wishes to salute the Israeli justice system and to provide inspiration to those who are working now to defend and guard it.. The award emphasizes the commitment of academia in general, and Oranim College in particular, especially during these trying times, to stand shoulder to shoulder with the defenders of the justice system in Israel. The award ceremony will take place at Oranim College on October 11, 2023.

Oranim College:

Oranim College is a leading academic institution in Israel that is dedicated to academic excellence, promoting innovation, and empowering its students to become influencers for the good of society. With a rich heritage and a commitment to educational excellence, Oranim College offers a range of academic programs and serves as a center for intellectual growth and creativity.