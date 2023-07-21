Liteflow Inc. Breaks NFT Barriers: Launch a Project with Ease on the New Liteflow Playground
Breaking NFT Barriers: Explore Endless Possibilities with Liteflow Playground - Empowering Global NFT Platform Launches Effortlessly.MIDDLETOWN, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liteflow Inc., a leading provider of NFT infrastructure and Web3 tools, is thrilled to announce the release of the Liteflow Playground, a groundbreaking solution that empowers business owners worldwide to effortlessly launch their own NFT platforms. With the Liteflow Playground, entering the world of NFTs has never been easier or more accessible.
The Liteflow Playground is a new self-serve streamlined onboarding platform designed to democratize access to NFTs and Web3 technology. Previously, launching an NFT platform required contacting sales representatives and navigating a time-consuming onboarding process. Today, with the Liteflow Playground, interested parties can now trial a variety of NFT features without the need for complex onboarding procedures or upfront expenses.
This groundbreaking approach allows businesses to explore Liteflow's powerful infrastructure and tools, including NFT marketplace solutions, a variety of Web3 tools, and APIs, empowering them to experiment with the increasingly diverse range of NFT offerings available. The Liteflow Playground serves as a gateway to the exciting world of NFTs, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and revenue generation.
Key Features of the Liteflow Playground:
- Seamless Onboarding: This intuitive platform ensures that anyone, regardless of technical knowledge, can easily navigate and set up their own NFT project. From idea to implementation, projects can go live in a matter of minutes, eliminating the need for lengthy development cycles.
- User-Friendly Dashboard: The Liteflow Playground provides a user-friendly dashboard that allows to effortlessly configure and customize a project. With a wealth of powerful features accessible, business owners have the freedom to shape their NFT platforms according to their visions and brand identities.
- Instant Testing: With access to testing environments, builders can bring their NFT platforms to life and make necessary adjustments before going live. Iterate, refine, and perfect the NFT marketplace to align it with business goals and resonate with the target audience.
- Launch in Minutes: The days of complex and time-consuming launches are over. The Liteflow Playground's streamlined process enables businesses to go live with their NFT projects in minutes, minimizing barriers to entry and positioning them ahead of the competition.
"We are excited to introduce the Liteflow Playground to business owners worldwide, providing them with an accessible and user-friendly solution to venture into the world of NFTs," said Anthony Estebe, CEO and co-founder of Liteflow. "This milestone marks another significant stride towards our overarching goal of empowering business owners to seize control of their NFT projects, enabling them to unlock untapped revenue streams and harness the boundless potential of NFT technology."
To celebrate the launch of the Liteflow Playground, Liteflow is offering an exclusive limited-time offer for early builders. By minting a free "Liteflow Builder" NFT from the Liteflow Dashboard, businesses will gain access to exclusive benefits beyond the base features of the Playground.
As part of this exclusive offer, early builders will enjoy:
- 2-month free trial of our Growth plan, which includes 750,000 API calls and 25,000 webhook+service calls per month. There is no cost or credit card required for this trial, and no surprise overages.
- 0% transaction fee for Liteflow during the trial period. While we typically charge a 1% fee on transactions, this exclusive offer ensures that builders retain the entirety of their revenues. It's an unprecedented opportunity to maximize earnings and fully capitalize on the benefits of the Liteflow Playground.
The Liteflow Playground represents a significant milestone in Liteflow's commitment to democratizing access to NFT infrastructure and Web3 tools. Tailored to cater to the needs of small business owners and established enterprises alike, the Liteflow Playground revolutionizes the process of launching an NFT platform, propelling businesses confidently into the forefront of the Web3 digital age.
Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity! Experience the simplicity and power of the Liteflow Playground today by visiting dashboard.liteflow.com. Start building, monitoring, and managing an NFT platform with ease, and mint an exclusive free "Liteflow Builder" NFT to unlock additional benefits.
This offer is available from July 21 to September 22. This offer applies only to new platforms created during this period. “Liteflow Builder” NFTs cannot be accumulated to increase benefits. Embark on your Web3 journey today!
About Liteflow: Liteflow is a USA-based company specializing in providing NFT infrastructure and Web3 tools for business owners to launch their own NFT projects. Our mission is to empower businesses in the digital economy, offering user-friendly solutions that enable creators and brands to embrace the potential of NFT technology.
Anthony Estebe
Liteflow Inc.
+1 302-321-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn