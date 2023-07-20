Hari Krishna Exports' Annual Haridwar Rishikesh Shravan Manorath Radha Krishna Julan Yatra 2023 with 1,500 participants A Reverent Gesture: Devotees illuminate the Ganga Aarti to express gratitude and honor the sacred river for its abundant blessings Honorable Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat Ji, praises the visionary organisers Performed Vibrant Raas Garba dance in devotion of Goddess Durga

Hari Krishna Exports' Haridwar pilgrimage, A transformative initiative, sparks unity and empowerment among participants!

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the number of Haridwar pilgrimage participants continues to surge every year, Hari Krishna Exports’ initiative showcases its ability to make a difference by fostering an environment of unity and collective empowerment.

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., along with its philanthropic arm, the Dholakia Foundation, successfully held the annual Haridwar-Rishikesh Shravan Manorath Radha Krishna Julan Yatra from 3rd July to 17th July 2023 in Prem Nagar Ashram in the sacred city of Haridwar.

The 15 days pilgrimage brought together esteemed guests and employees’ parents and in-laws, which became a remarkable tradition that bolsters employee welfare and fosters a celebration of sacred customs. Since its inception in 2004, this 15 days gathering has grown exponentially, attracting around 1,500 participants this year, breaking past records.

This year's gathering emphasises Hari Krishna Exports’ commitment to fostering sacred cultural connections and facilitating the expression of honour to elders, exchanging insights, and a sense of harmonious community among the participants, who are an extension of the HK family. Over the years, approximately 8000 family members have been actively involved in the Haridwar celebrations, underscoring the enduring impact of this grassroots initiative on the transformation of the employee community.

The event's significance was highlighted by the presence of the Honourable Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat Ji, who commended the generous and inclusive nature of the initiative of the brains behind the event.

Each day of the celebration, they started with a yoga and meditation exercise. A series of devotional followed these practices like a Mass Ganga Bath at Prem Nagar Ashram Ghat, believed to purify people from their sins with its sacred water; the Ganga Aarti, a crucial aspect to show gratitude and honour the holy river for its blessings; and Raas Garba, a traditional dance performed to praise the goddess Durga, both held by the Gangadhar.

Furthermore, the event paid homage to the esteemed senior citizens within the participating families through the Elder Vandana ceremony, acknowledging their invaluable contributions. The programme featured a lineup of inspirational speakers, including, Sanjay Rawal, Nehalben Gadhvi, Bhavin Shah, Paras Pandhi, Kanjibhai Bhalala, Padmashri Yazdibhai Karanjia, and the visionary leader behind the Dholakia Foundation, Savjibhai Dholakia himself. Their speeches covered diverse insightful topics, such as family dynamics, relationships, ageing, personal growth, resilience, empathy, and self-reflection, offering the participants a wealth of wisdom and inspiration.

This year's pilgrimage went beyond its traditional emphasis on cultural and devotional activities, thanks to the visionary initiative of Savji Dholakia. Recognizing the importance of incorporating active causes for nature and society, he sought to infuse the program with a sense of purpose and practical impact. To embody this commitment, one such notable initiative was the inclusion of a tree-planting activity. Incorporating philanthropic activities into the pilgrimage experience amplifies the significance of the participants' spiritual journey by intertwining it with practical efforts to create a better world.

In addition to imparting valuable life lessons, the event embraced an element of fun and entertainment. Participants enjoyed a variety of games during the afternoon sports activities. The evenings were enriched by cultural programmes, including a magic show by Rajkumar, a captivating drama performance titled "Sapna nu Saravaiyu," and a melodic journey through Rang Kasumbal Dayro (Bhojabhai Rabari / Ghanshyambhai Kalathiya / Popatbhai Maldhari), Bhatigal Lok Dayro (Maldebhai Ahir), Bhajan Sandhya (Vimal Mehta), Rang Kasumbal Dayro (Ankit Vaghani and Ankit Kheni), and Tales of Folk Literature (Lakhanshibhai Gadvi).

Since 2004, this transformative journey has provided an extraordinary opportunity for the parents, their in-laws, and even Radha-Krishna couples who are yet to become parents, nurturing their spiritual growth while fostering a sense of belonging and togetherness.

Savji Dholakia expressed profound gratitude and shared that he spent the entire week with them because he loves "seeing the joyful faces of the senior citizens and the families of our employees during this pilgrimage and celebration. It brings so much happiness to me that is beyond this universe," he said.

While countless events claim to be exceptional, the Hari Krishna Exports’ pilgrimage distinguishes itself by its unwavering dedication to making a positive difference that reflects the underlying ethos of the organisation. Extending inclusivity and engagement not only to their employees and their families but also to the surrounding community and society at large, the company demonstrates its comprehensive approach to corporate responsibility.

Through the fusion of devotion and action, this year's pilgrimage has become a holistic avenue for collective empowerment that inspires a profound sense of responsibility and unity. It reinforces the belief that true spirituality encompasses inner growth, tangible contributions to society, and communal support in a world often plagued by division and isolation.

With a collective commitment to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Hari Krishna Exports' Haridwar Hrishikesh Shravan Manorath Radha Krishna Julan Yatra contributes to SGDs 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).