BRIGHT Recognized in 2023 Splunk Regional Partner Awards
BRIGHT Named 2023 EMEA Professional Services Partner Winner for Outstanding Regional PartnershipSOFIA, BULGARIA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BRIGHT, announced today it has received the 2023 EMEA Professional Services Partner award for exceptional performance and commitment to their Splunk partnership. 2023 EMEA Professional Services Partner of the Year award recognizes a Splunk partner that has shown excellence in professional services implementation to achieve customer satisfaction by delivering world-class services. This partner demonstrates technical excellence, professional services certifications and accreditations and exceptional delivery scale.
"It's a great day for us at BRIGHT. We've earned the title of 2023 EMEA Professional Services Partner of the Year from Splunk, and I couldn't be prouder that our pursuit of excellence has been recognized not only by our valued clients but by Splunk as well,“ says Angel Kanchev, CEO at BRIGHT. "I would also like to express my deep appreciation for our team at BRIGHT. Their exceptional commitment and dedication are the foundation of our success, and the driving force behind this award. A big thank you to Splunk for their trust and continuous support, which sparks our motivation to continue innovating and impacting positively through delivering top-notch Splunk solutions."
“Congratulations to BRIGHT for being named the EMEA Professional services Partner of the Year,” said Gretchen O’Hara, Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Splunk. “The 2023 Splunk Partner Awards recognize partners like BRIGHT for outstanding performance and innovation and celebrate the joint success that helps customers build resilience and solve day-to-day challenges. Together, we are focused on delivering continuous value to our joint customers.”
The Splunk Partner Awards recognize dedicated global and regional partners who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to collaboration and innovation in their Splunk partnership to help customers achieve positive business outcomes and accelerate their mission to better the world. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.
About BRIGHT – BRIGHT innovates on the Splunk platform with solutions that enable business and operational resilience. From Security, Compliance & Financial Crime to Cloud Migration & E2E operational visibility, our 30+ Splunk experts design solutions that help clients get more value from their Splunk investment.
