Devas Vs Asuras: An Upcoming MOBA Game Inspired by Indian Mythology, Alpha Access Registration is now live.

India is a land brimming with untold stories and unexplored characters, particularly in the gaming arena. With 'Devas Vs Asuras', our goal is to bring these narratives to the immersive gaming world.” — Yasaswy Sarma Veluri, Co Founder, 5th Ocean Studios

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifth Ocean Studios, a game development studio based in Hyderabad, India, is thrilled to announce the launch of "Devas Vs Asuras," a groundbreaking Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game inspired by ancient Indian mythology. This 5v5 team-based game is an exciting blend of action and strategy set in a world drawn from the rich and mystical stories of ancient India.

Set in the mythical kscheera sagara (milky ocean) – the dwelling of Lord Vishnu and considered the source of all life in ancient scriptures – players are transported into an epic conflict between the devas and asuras for the possession of the elixir of immortality (Amrut), hidden deep in the ocean alongside numerous other treasures. For Yugas, the Devas and Asuras clans have been locked in a fierce, unyielding conflict across the multiverse. Now, the time has come for them to stake their claim and establish their dominance within the vast expanse of the metaverse.

Each player can choose to represent a hero from either the deva or asura clans, with each hero possessing a unique set of abilities and playstyles. Collaboration is key as teams strategize to defeat the opposition, claim bases, and initiate the process of churning the ocean to win the sought-after treasures concealed within the kscheera sagara.

Built on the robust Unreal Engine and designed exclusively for PC, "Devas Vs Asuras" is slated for release on Epic Store and Steam. The game’s stunning visuals and captivating storyline promise an immersive and thrilling gaming experience that seeks to redefine the Indian Mythological genre.

