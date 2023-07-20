Beauty Devices Market Value to Reach US$ 114.7 Billion by 2028 | IMARC Group

Beauty Devices Market Exclusive Report 2023-2028 by IMARC Group

The report has segmented the global beauty devices market on the basis of product type, portability, mode of operation, gender, application and region

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction: What are beauty devices?

Beauty devices refer to electronic or mechanical devices designed to enhance or improve various aspects of personal grooming, skincare, and beauty routines. These devices offer advanced technology and innovative features to provide users with effective and convenient solutions for their beauty needs. Beauty devices come in various forms, such as facial cleansing brushes, hair removal devices, LED light therapy masks, sonic massagers, and hair styling tools. They are usually portable, user-friendly, and designed to be used at home or on-the-go. These devices often incorporate features like adjustable settings, multiple intensity levels, timers, heat or cold therapy, and interchangeable attachments to cater to different skin types and specific beauty concerns.

Many beauty devices also utilize technologies, such as ultrasonic vibrations, microcurrents, laser therapy, and radiofrequency for enhanced efficacy. At present, beauty devices are extensively utilized across beauty clinics and salons and even at home.

Market Overview:

How big is the beauty devices market?

The global beauty devices market size reached US$ 40.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 114.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during 2023-2028.

What are the emerging trends in the beauty devices market?

The increasing emphasis on personal grooming represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, consumers are increasingly investing in beauty devices to enhance their personal grooming routines and maintain a polished appearance, which is influencing the market growth. Moreover, the continuous advancements in technology are resulting in the development of more effective and sophisticated beauty devices with advanced features and functionalities, thereby driving the market growth.

Besides this, Consumers are seeking convenient and cost-effective alternatives to salon and spa visits, leading to the increasing demand for beauty devices that can replicate professional treatments at home. This is acting as a major growth inducing factor. Individuals are now more inclined toward maintaining youthful skin and appearance, which is driving the demand for beauty devices that offer anti-aging benefits, such as LED light therapy devices and facial toning devices, which is fueling the market growth. There is a rising awareness among consumers about the importance of skincare and the role of technology in achieving optimal skin health. This is resulting in a higher demand for beauty devices that cater to various skincare concerns, thus propelling the market growth.

Influencers and beauty bloggers on social media platforms are having a significant impact on consumer purchasing decisions. Coupled with this, various celebrity endorsements and aggressive promotions of beauty devices are contributing to the market growth. Many beauty devices offer customizable settings and options, allowing users to tailor their treatments to their specific needs and preferences, thereby driving the market growth. In addition to this, consumers are increasingly seeking non-invasive alternatives to surgical procedures for beauty enhancement. Beauty devices offer non-invasive solutions, such as microcurrent devices for facial toning, which are facilitating their adoption, thereby driving the market toward growth.

Other factors, such as the easy product availability across proliferating online platforms and rising consumer expenditure capacities, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Beauty Devices Manufacturers Companies:

• Candela Corporation

• Capillus LLC.

• Conair LLC

• Home Skinovations Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V,

• Lumenis Be Ltd.

• Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCRFY)

• Sciton Inc.

• Termosalud S.L.

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• TRIA Beauty Inc.

• Ya-Man Ltd.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Acne Devices

• Hair Removal Devices

• Hair Growth Devices

• Cleansing Devices

• Oxygen and Steamer Devices

• Rejuvenation Devices

• Others

Breakup by Portability:

• Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device

• Fixed

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

• Electric and Battery Operated

• Manual

Breakup by Gender:

• Female

• Male

Breakup by Application:

• Salon

• Spa

• Home

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

