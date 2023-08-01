ASC Books : Book to Raise Awareness of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASC Books, a publisher of children’s books, spoke about their book to raise awareness of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The book, titled “My Sister is Special,” is written by Alvarys Santana, and is an inspiration of Kalei her stepdaughter and by her son, Ken Jr.
SMA is a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system. It causes muscle weakness and wasting, and can lead to death. The disease is more common in the African American population, and affects about 1 in 6,000 African American babies.
“My Sister is Special” tells the story of a young boy named Ken Jr. who has a sister with SMA. The book explains how although Kalei is disabled, she is still happy and notable in her own ways.
“I wanted to write this book to help other children understand SMA,” said Alvarys Santana. “I wanted to show them that Kalei is special, even though she has a disability. I hope that this book will help to raise awareness of SMA and to show other children that they are not alone.”
“My Sister is Special” is available now on Amazon and other online retailers. For the month of August, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation.
About ASC Books
ASC Books is a publisher of children’s books that promote diversity and inclusion.
Alvarys Santana
