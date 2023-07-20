Air Force Reserve AE technicians, Peruvian partners participate in training scenario

U.S. Air Force Reserve Aeromedical technicians and their Peruvian counterparts perform a casualty evacuation training scenario on board a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 64th Air Expeditionary Wing in Callao, Peru, July 17, 2023, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)