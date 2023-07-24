ISAAC Connect Smartphone App Simplifies Life for Truck Drivers

ISAAC Connect

ISAAC Connect helps truck drivers manage their work more efficiently.

New tool is a companion app for the core in-cab ISAAC solution

ISAAC Connect complements our rugged solution to provide the advantages of a BYOD platform, but without the safety, security and reliability challenges that BYOD-only solutions create.”
— Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC’s CEO and co-founder
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments announced today the launch of ISAAC Connect, a new smartphone app that simplifies communications for professional truck drivers and helps them manage their work more efficiently. The app is available for immediate download on Android and Apple devices.

ISAAC Connect does not replace the core ISAAC InControl telematics solution and rugged tablet. It is instead a companion application, designed to improve drivers’ quality of life by catering to their needs outside the cab.

Drivers using ISAAC Connect can step away from the truck at a rest stop or shipper’s facility and continue real-time conversations with dispatch on their personal devices started on the ISAAC in-cab tablet. That includes telling dispatch they will be able to depart sooner for the next trip or are running behind.

Likewise, off-duty drivers can use ISAAC Connect to view important information on their personal devices whenever they want, such as their available hours and trip information for the upcoming week. Helping them stay connected through ISAAC Connect provides better visibility for drivers and allows them to better enjoy their home time.

Among the features available to drivers with ISAAC Connect:
• Hours-of-service (HOS) status and recap
• Upcoming load schedule
• Messaging
• Viewing trip documents
ISAAC Coach scorecards
• Performance reports including ISAAC Coach results

“For the 500 fleets and 50,000 drivers using our technology every day, mission-critical functions require a rugged tablet that resides inside the truck,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC’s CEO and co-founder. “ISAAC Connect complements our rugged solution to provide the advantages of a ‘bring your own device’ (BYOD) platform, but without the safety, security and reliability challenges that BYOD-only solutions create."

“ISAAC is always evolving to ensure our solution meets the needs of fleets and drivers,” said ISAAC Product Manager Manon L’Espérance. “ISAAC Connect keeps drivers happy by further simplifying communications and increasing their productivity.”

Neil Abt
ISAAC
+1 503-740-0177
email us here

You just read:

ISAAC Connect Smartphone App Simplifies Life for Truck Drivers

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Neil Abt
ISAAC
+1 503-740-0177
Company/Organization
ISAAC
3121 Bridge Ave
Cleveland, Ohio, 44113
United States
+1 503-740-0177
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ISAAC partners with North American fleets to provide a user-friendly solution that simplifies trucking. Focused 100% on the trucking industry, and part of ACT 1’s select group of members for improving the industry’s landscape, we help overcome carriers’ daily challenges, while boosting driver happiness. We deliver proven, reliable, turnkey fleet management technology to streamline operations and enhance safety. With seamless integration to your existing systems via our open platform and data-driven technology that monitors truck and driving performance, ours is an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. One that helps your drivers and back-office team work smoothly and empowers you with informed decision-making.

www.isaacinstruments.com

More From This Author
ISAAC Connect Smartphone App Simplifies Life for Truck Drivers
ISAAC Adds Henkels to Board of Directors 
ISAAC Selected as Newest Member of ACT 1
View All Stories From This Author