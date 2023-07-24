ISAAC Connect Smartphone App Simplifies Life for Truck Drivers
New tool is a companion app for the core in-cab ISAAC solution
ISAAC Connect complements our rugged solution to provide the advantages of a BYOD platform, but without the safety, security and reliability challenges that BYOD-only solutions create.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments announced today the launch of ISAAC Connect, a new smartphone app that simplifies communications for professional truck drivers and helps them manage their work more efficiently. The app is available for immediate download on Android and Apple devices.
ISAAC Connect does not replace the core ISAAC InControl telematics solution and rugged tablet. It is instead a companion application, designed to improve drivers’ quality of life by catering to their needs outside the cab.
Drivers using ISAAC Connect can step away from the truck at a rest stop or shipper’s facility and continue real-time conversations with dispatch on their personal devices started on the ISAAC in-cab tablet. That includes telling dispatch they will be able to depart sooner for the next trip or are running behind.
Likewise, off-duty drivers can use ISAAC Connect to view important information on their personal devices whenever they want, such as their available hours and trip information for the upcoming week. Helping them stay connected through ISAAC Connect provides better visibility for drivers and allows them to better enjoy their home time.
Among the features available to drivers with ISAAC Connect:
• Hours-of-service (HOS) status and recap
• Upcoming load schedule
• Messaging
• Viewing trip documents
• ISAAC Coach scorecards
• Performance reports including ISAAC Coach results
“For the 500 fleets and 50,000 drivers using our technology every day, mission-critical functions require a rugged tablet that resides inside the truck,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC’s CEO and co-founder. “ISAAC Connect complements our rugged solution to provide the advantages of a ‘bring your own device’ (BYOD) platform, but without the safety, security and reliability challenges that BYOD-only solutions create."
“ISAAC is always evolving to ensure our solution meets the needs of fleets and drivers,” said ISAAC Product Manager Manon L’Espérance. “ISAAC Connect keeps drivers happy by further simplifying communications and increasing their productivity.”
