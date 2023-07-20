Mortgage Professional America Recognizes Leah Sommerville of DocMagic with 2023 Elite Women Award
Sommerville awarded for extensive industry contributions as an eClosing expert
We commend Leah for her continuous dedication and are thrilled that MPA has honored her outstanding achievements with the prestigious Elite Women distinction”TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Leah Sommerville, a senior account executive and key member of its eClosing Team, earned a spot on this year’s prestigious list Elite Women in Mortgage list published by Mortgage Professional America (MPA).
— Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic
The annually-produced award highlights 50 female leaders who are making a difference and driving positive change within the mortgage industry. MPA says the winners represent a league of influential women who go above and beyond for their companies and the industry, exhibit a genuine passion for their craft, have significant accomplishments from the last 12 months, and possess unwavering determination.
“Leah’s expertise in eClosings is instrumental in guaranteeing the success of every client who chooses to embrace a paperless closing process,” stated Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “We commend Leah for her continuous dedication and are thrilled that MPA has honored her outstanding achievements with the prestigious Elite Women distinction.”
As a valued member of DocMagic's team of eClosing specialists, Sommerville is committed to assisting lenders in tailoring an optimal digital mortgage strategy to their unique business needs. Since joining the team in 2018, she has guided numerous lender clients through the transformation from paper processes to the cutting-edge realm of digital mortgages, creating a wave of efficiency and innovation.
“I’m honored to accept the 2023 Elite Women award from MPA and I thank the judges for recognizing my efforts,” stated Sommerville. “The industry has come a long way since introducing eClosings and I look forward to introducing some of the new digital mortgage innovations that DocMagic is developing.”
Notable achievements Sommerville has been a part of in the last 12 months include her involvement in the rollout of DocMagic's new eNotary onboarding program for a national database of notaries, enabling those notaries to attain RON certification on DocMagic’s Total eClose™ platform. Her efforts have helped train hundreds of notaries on how to effectively complete remote online notarization of loan documents with borrowers.
Sommerville also shepherded numerous lenders and secondary market participants through the MERS eRegistry membership process to start producing eNotes and subsequently store them in a secure eVault—guidance that enhances lender ROI, improves liquidity, and moves the industry toward going fully paperless.
In addition, Sommerville helped introduce DocMagic’s e-Eligibility tool, eDecision,™ that audits loans and confirms the type of eClosing that can be compliantly executed. Also notable is that Sommerville closed out 2022 exceeding her sales goal by 65 percent, which she accomplished in a down market despite a steep drop in loan volume.
Currently, Sommerville continues to press on, providing a consultative, hands-on approach to lenders for eClosings, working with industry eClosing partners, and speaking at conferences and events on the topic of digital mortgage automation.
The complete list of 2023 Elite Women winners can be found on MPA’s website.
About DocMagic:
DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.
###
Joe Bowerbank
Profundity Communications, Inc.
+1 949-378-9685
jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com