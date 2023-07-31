Nikkei Asia gains repeated recognition for its achievements
Nikkei Asia has won a series of international award firsts for its journalism as it notches strong multi-year subscription growth.
The young English-language publication, whose precursor Nikkei Asian Review was officially launched in 2013, has been honored in leading prizes in Asia, the U.S. and Europe.
The plaudits are a recognition of Nikkei Asia's work to bring the region's biggest stories to its global audience. It passed 50,000 subscribers in December 2022, up from 20,000 three years earlier.
In June 2023, Nikkei Asia scored its maiden victory in the global category of the Society of Publishers in Asia awards, in which the world's leading English-language media outlets compete. It won in the women's issues category for a series on women's wealth, while another Nikkei Asia piece on abortion placed runner-up.
In March, Nikkei Asia took top prizes for general excellence and international reporting for the second successive year in the midsize category of the annual awards run by the U.S. Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing. The international reporting prize went to a story on the post-pandemic "scamdemic" of fraud in South-East Asian countries, which also picked up a top honor in the Human Rights Press Awards in May.
In February, Nikkei Asia collected the Hinrich Foundation Award for Distinguished Reporting on Trade at an annual prize ceremony in Washington D.C. The honor, run by the U.S. National Press Foundation, went to three articles that exposed disruption to global technology supply chains.
Nikkei Asia has also been a finalist for the past two years in two prestigious UK-based prizes - the Foreign Press Association and Wincott Foundation awards.
The success is a tribute to Nikkei Asia's staff of just under 120, including a network of reporters across Asia and beyond. The Financial Times, a Nikkei company, has also provided editors on secondment to aid its sister publication's efforts.
