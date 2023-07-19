There's No Place Like Home 5K to Benefit Homeless Pets

There's No Place Like Home 5k

WOODINVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeward Pet Adoption Center is excited to announce the upcoming There's No Place Like Home 5K, a fundraiser to benefit the homeless pets in their care. The event will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Wilmot Gateway Park in Woodinville.

The 5K will start and finish at the park, with a course that winds through the beautiful trails along the Sammamish River. Costumes are encouraged, so participants can show their furry friends some love. After the race, there will be a vendor village with food, drinks, and pet-related vendors.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Homeward Pet Adoption Center, which provides a safe and loving home for homeless pets until they can find their next home. The center relies on donations to help with the cost of food, medical care, and training.

“We are so grateful for the support of our community,” said Laurie Anderson, President of the Board of Directors for Homeward Pet Adoption Center. “This event will help us provide even more homeless pets with the care they need.”

Registration for the 5K is now open. To register, visit www.homewardpet.org/events/5k. The cost is $35.

About Homeward Pet Adoption Center

Homeward Pet Adoption Center is one of the leading non-profit, no-kill animal shelters in Washington State. They transform the lives of cats and dogs in need through compassionate medical care, positive behavior training, and successful adoption while building a more humane community.

Located in Woodinville, Homeward Pet finds new homes for over 1500 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens every year. With the cooperation of hundreds of dedicated volunteers, they provide Fear-Free care to the animals under their roof, and personalized service to their two-legged visitors.

Community focused services include: free behavior consultations, low-cost spay/neuter, medical care and pet food bank services for community members in need, rehoming and pet retention assistance.

As a privately funded 501(c)3 charity, they rely completely on donor support to help provide food, shelter, vet care and more to each homeless cat or dog in their care. Over 75% of every dollar donated goes to the care of their animals.

To learn more about Homeward Pet Adoption Center or to make a donation, please visit www.homewardpet.org. Tax ID#: 91-1526803

