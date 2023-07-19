Suspect Charged in a 2021 Homicide: 700 Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a suspect has been charged in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the 700 block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:15 pm, members of the Third District were in the area of the listed location when they heard the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead. A second adult male victim sought treatment at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Kervin Sanches, of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court indictment and subsequent booking order, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit transported 30-year-old Johnathan Brown, of Northwest, DC, to the Homicide Branch. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

###