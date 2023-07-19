Rick Macci and Dr. Niva Collaborate to Launch “Billion Dollar Mind”
Billion Dollar Mind serves as a practical guide for mental strength in the game of life.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World renown tennis coach Rick Macci and sought-after Harvard-trained Neuromuscular Neurologist Dr. Nivedita Uberoi Jerath (Dr. Niva) have teamed up to write "Billion Dollar Mind," a groundbreaking guide that unveils the key principles to fortify the mind, enabling individuals to overcome mental paralysis and reach their highest potential. The book combines Dr. Niva's expertise in neurology with the teachings of her legendary tennis coach Rick Macci, offering readers a practical roadmap to transform their lives.
Rick Macci, the extraordinary and illustrious tennis coach has played a pivotal role in transforming the careers of countless tennis players, including Venus and Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati, and Maria Sharapova. Macci's gift lies in his ability to rewire his students' mindsets, elevating their mental fitness to enhance their physical game-readiness. His unwavering belief in his proteges and his corrective techniques have shaped the course of their lives and careers.
The "Billion Dollar Mind" delves into the connection between the mind and personal success connecting basic neurology to essential principles taught by Rick Macci to his students, creating a treasure trove of wisdom. The book has received acclaim from the editor, who describes it as "encouraging and practical, akin to the 'law of attraction' but with a concrete approach to life."
While physical paralysis affects some individuals, a larger number suffer from the limitations of their own minds. This book is a powerful tool designed to help individuals strengthen their mental fortitude, empowering them to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.
Inspired by her own journey to triumph over challenges, Dr. Niva combines her medical expertise with her passion for tennis. Having trained under Rick Macci, she credits him for instilling mental strength that propelled her to become a junior tennis champion prior to pursuing her medical education. “Billion Dollar Mind” guides individuals worldwide toward unlocking their full potential.
To learn more about "Billion Dollar Mind" and its transformative insights, visit Billion Dollar Mind on Facebook @billiondollarmind100 and Instagram @billiondollarmind100
For more information, contact Nivedita Uberoi Jerath at nivedita.jerath@gmail.com
About Rick Macci:
Rick Macci is an exceptional tennis coach who has made an indelible impact on tennis. Throughout his remarkable career spanning over 40 years, Rick has transformed the lives of numerous tennis players, including legends like Venus and Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin, Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati, and Maria Sharapova. His coaching expertise has led his players to achieve top world rankings, Olympic gold medals, and an astounding 52 grand slam singles titles. Rick's unwavering commitment to excellence is evident in his dedication and early morning routine. Through his book "Macci Magic" and podcast "Game Set Life," he shares his valuable insights, inspiring and motivating players worldwide. With his relatable storytelling and infectious positivity, Rick Macci continues to shape the sport he loves and profoundly impact the lives he touches.
Learn more about Rick Macci at https://rickmacci.com
About Dr. Nivedita Uberoi Jerath:
Hailing from Augusta, Georgia, Dr. Nivedita Uberoi Jerath is a highly accomplished neurologist and author dedicated to improving the lives of her patients and readers alike. With an exceptional educational background, including training at Harvard University and Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Dr. Niva has earned recognition for her work in neuromuscular medicine and her ability to solve complex cases. Passionate about helping individuals overcome mental paralysis, she combines her medical expertise with the lessons she learned as a junior tennis champion under the guidance of renowned coach Rick Macci.
Learn more about Dr. Nivedita Uberoi Jerath at https://drniva.com
Rick Macci
Billion Dollar Mind
info@rickmacci.com