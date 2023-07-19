Submit Release
MASS ACTION LAWSUIT EXPANDED AGAINST XCEL ENERGY OVER DEVASTATING MARSHALL FIRE

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The groundswell of plaintiffs seeking justice grows as 130 additional homeowners and community members join the mass action lawsuits against Xcel Energy. Today the Marshall Fire Attorneys, the first group of attorneys to file a mass action lawsuit against Xcel Energy, filed their second complaint (2023CV030515). It alleges that Xcel Energy's neglect of its powerlines and utility equipment resulted in the catastrophic Marshall Fire, leading to substantial harm to the environment, public health, and countless lives.

Jayson Swigart, Esq., a leading attorney in the lawsuit, stated, "This mass action isn't just about seeking recovery; it's about sending a clear message. Xcel Energy must prioritize community safety over profit margins, and with the addition of 130 plaintiffs in this lawsuit, we're amplifying that message."

The Marshall Fire Attorneys, a consortium of leading law firms well-known for their perseverance in fire litigation, spearheaded this mass action lawsuit. These firms, which include Spreter & Petiprin, APC., Swigart Law Group, APC., Resolve Law Group, and The Maynor Law Firm, have a history of achieving millions in compensation regularly for clients in complex wildfire cases.

To ensure that everyone affected by this incident can ask questions and understand their legal rights, the Marshall Fire Attorneys are holding a free, in-person seminar about the lawsuit. This seminar will take place at the Superior Community Center on July 29, from 10AM to 12PM. Everyone is encouraged to attend, and no RSVP is necessary.

While no amount of financial compensation can replace the lost personal effects or erase the traumatizing experience, holding Xcel Energy accountable for their actions will assist plaintiffs in rebuilding and recovering. This lawsuit is as much about the need for corporate accountability and prevention of future tragedies as it is about the damages suffered by the plaintiffs.

For more information about the lawsuit, please contact Marshall Fire Attorneys at (866) 219-3343 or info@marshallfireattorneys.com.

