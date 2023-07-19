Submit Release
Environmental Quality Commission to meet Thursday, July 20 (in Portland and via Zoom)

Portland, OR—The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission will hold its next regular meeting Thursday, July 20, 2023. The meeting agenda and materials are posted online. The meeting will be a hybrid in-person/remote meeting.

The Department of Environmental Quality will present several action and information items, including proposed draft rules to implement the Mattress Stewardship Act and proposed Diesel Emissions Identification Program Rules that will allow for owners and operators of diesel-powered construction equipment to demonstrate the emissions profile of each piece of equipment.

People may attend in-person at the Portland State Office Building located at 800 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR 97232. Room 1D. Masks are optional.

People may also appear remotely using Zoom, an online video conferencing platform with toll-free telephone call-in options for audio-only connection. Zoom links and call-in details are posted on the meeting agenda webpage.

Media contact: Jennifer K. Flynt, Jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov, 503.730.5924

