Governor Phil Scott Signs Order Providing More Flexibility and Additional Relief in Response to Severe Flooding

Berlin, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today signed an addendum to his Emergency Declaration (Executive Order 03-23), providing additional temporary regulatory relief to aid Vermont’s response and recovery efforts.

“As we continue to respond to the aftermath of severe flooding, more flexibility is needed to expedite recovery efforts,” said Governor Scott. “My team will continue to evaluate other regulatory relief that will help accelerate our response and ease the burden on Vermonters.”

In Addendum 2, the Governor is directing:

the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles to extend license and registration renewals, and temporary registration certificates and number plates, for 60 days beyond their effective expiration date.

the Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) to waive the production and fuel use limits for hot mix asphalt plants to help with emergency road repair; waive the certification limits of the Coventry Landfill and transfer station operating hours to allow longer hours and weekend days; and more.

the Vermont Department of Public Safety, Division of Fire Safety, to waive such rules and requirements as necessary to issue a temporary license, certification or registration to profession types equivalent to the Vermont Oil Heat Technicians, Vermont Propane Technicians, Vermont S-License Plumbers and Vermont S-License Electricians, and other professions regulated by the Division of Fire Safety.

For more information, click here to view Addendum 2.

The Governor will consider additional regulatory relief and action to ensure the state can promptly respond to the significant damage and rebuilding efforts.