News Release – Department of Health cites Mahi Pono, LLC for fugitive dust violations

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Clean Air Branch (CAB) has issued a Notice and Finding of Violation and Order (NOVO) to Mahi Pono, LLC, for fugitive dust violations. The violations were confirmed and documented as a result of complaint investigations conducted by CAB. Mahi Pono, LLC has paid a penalty of $9,600.00 for the alleged violations. A copy of the NOVO can be found on the DOH website at: Clean Air Branch | Notice and Finding of Violation and Order

The CAB protects the people and environment of Hawai‘i by monitoring air quality and regulating businesses that release pollutants into the air. The CAB administers air permits, which ensures companies comply with state and federal emission standards to minimize air pollution impacts on the public. Additionally, CAB conducts inspections and investigates reported incidents related to outdoor air quality.

# # #

Media Contact:

David Wong

Supervisor, Compliance and Enforcement Section

Clean Air Branch

Email: [email protected]

Phone (808) 586-4200

Shawn Hamamoto

Spokesperson

Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417News Release – Department of Health cites Mahi Pono, LLC for fugitive dust violations