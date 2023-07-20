Osmos introduces powerful advancements in no-code data ingestion

Accelerating business with AI-driven data ingestion

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Osmos is proud to announce Datasets, a significant step forward in no-code data ingestion technology. This new feature adds valuable data transformation tools to our comprehensive solution, enabling frontline teams to accurately align relational data sets without requiring assistance from developers or engineers.

The first mile of data ingestion remains a messy problem for almost every organization. Businesses receive data from an overwhelming number of sources in a variety of formats in increasing volume. Ingesting that data is painful at every step. Osmos Datasets enables frontline teams to join first mile data together, validate the relationships, and ingest the data into operational systems with a full audit and data lineage log.

Other popular data ingestion tools place heavy demands on engineering and development teams to provide support where those solutions fall short. With no single system of record on offer and widespread data incompatibility slowing business-critical workflows, organizations across industries have struggled to efficiently ingest and validate the external data they receive until now.

Osmos is empowering implementation and operations teams to engage in complex data ingestion tasks, allowing them to pull together disparate files and varying data sources to form a coherent, related whole. Now non-technical teams can easily transform data from a designated start point to a destination schema with easy, no-code workflows.

Datasets dramatically accelerates time to value, enabling in-depth transformation, auditability, data lineage, and validation in a single no-code data transformation engine. This is big news for businesses that struggle with data quality. This new technology from Osmos opens the doors to new possibilities in data ingestion, giving organizations the power to quickly and efficiently leverage the data they receive from customers, vendors, and partners.

“A missing piece for first mile data is that businesses haven’t had access to a clear system of record. Today we are solving that problem. They’ve needed a single place where multiple teams within the organization could ingest, map, transform, and validate the external data they receive. Osmos Datasets is now that place,” says Osmos CEO Kirat Pandya.

He adds, “Frontline teams no longer need to rely on engineers and developers to keep their data moving. We’ve virtually eliminated the complicated workflows and legacy processes that hinder access to the clean, usable data your teams need. These latest enhancements further empower the employees who receive the data to ingest, clean, and validate their relational data without taxing development team resources. It’s really powerful. This means freedom for engineering and development teams and autonomy in implementation and operations.”

About Osmos

Osmos empowers implementation and operations teams to independently accelerate data ingestion processes while improving data quality. With AI-powered data transformations, Osmos makes data ingestion easy, fast, and error-free, so your frontline teams can rapidly activate customers and partners by automating the cleanup of messy data. We are committed to creating a world where anyone can work with data regardless of technical proficiency.

Osmos is backed by world-class investors like Lightspeed, CRV, Pear and SVAngel, and helps democratize data ingestion for companies like Netflix, Harman, and Taxbit.