14th Circuit Assistant State Attorney Josh James named 2023 FWC Division of Law Enforcement Prosecutor of the Year

At the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) July Commission meeting, Assistant State Attorney Josh James of the 14th Judicial Circuit received the 2023 FWC Division of Law Enforcement Prosecutor of the Year award.

The selection of the Prosecutor of the Year Award is made by officers and investigators who work in the field directly with prosecutors on case preparation, determining appropriate charges, issuing subpoenas, reviewing arrest and search warrants, and obtaining justice for wildlife crimes.

James has attended FWC events to learn about derelict vessel enforcement, boating under the influence enforcement and hunting regulations changes. He has taken part in ride-alongs and learned how cases are made. This experience and perspective has helped in prosecuting boating and resource cases. Some of the cases James and FWC officers have worked on together have included over the bag limit for deer, migratory bird violations, failure to comply with harvest reporting requirements and BUI.

“Prosecutors like Josh James who establish relationships and share a passion for conservation is critical to our success,” said Col. Brian Smith, Director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “We are fortunate to have such an involved prosecutor working alongside our officers helping to protect the people and natural resources of Florida. I am honored to present him with this year’s Prosecutor of the Year Award.”

Josh James was sworn in as Assistant State Attorney in 2021 after graduating from Belmont University. The 14th Judicial Circuit is comprised of six counties in the Panhandle.