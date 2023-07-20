EMERES Launches Strata for Worldwide Public Safety Agencies
Turnkey CAD delivers unprecedented capabilities and configurability
This new release moves the needle in the computer-aided dispatch market by expanding on EMERES’ ability to deliver adaptable and interoperable off the shelf solutions to meet diverse customer needs.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal-based EMERES, Inc., the pioneering team behind numerous public safety innovations over the past three decades, launched the latest major version update to its internationally acclaimed product, now known as Strata (formerly DispatchNow). This upgrade and rebranding represent a significant advancement in capability for EMERES clients worldwide.
— Albert Israel, CEO of EMERES
DispatchNow debuted in 2008 and has since been utilized by thousands of agencies around the globe. The solution already offered industry-leading features including true local survivability for cloud-hosted environments, and multilingual support in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, and any other language via configuration. Strata builds on this class-leading product and gives customers even greater levels of performance and functionality along with unmatched flexibility and configurability.
Notable enhancements include:
· NG9-1-1 support including optional EMERES Softphone to provide feature rich telephony integration between CAD and third party NG9-1-1 telephony systems
· Fully configurable CAD response detail forms
· Fully integrated radio communications, video feeds, and multimedia
· Fully featured Mobile CAD App for Windows, Android, and iOS devices
· Powerful and flexible Health Monitoring and Operational Dashboards
· Many new interfaces including CAD to CAD, APCO ASAP, RapidSOS, Deccan LiveMuM, Priority Dispatch LowCode, and APCO Intellicomm
"Strata CAD integrates years of customer feedback and development efforts,” said Albert Israel, CEO of EMERES. “This new release moves the needle in the computer-aided dispatch market by expanding on EMERES’ ability to deliver adaptable and interoperable off the shelf solutions to meet diverse customer needs."
The new Strata version has already been selected for use by several notable agencies. Carabineros de Chile, the National Police of Chile with 60,000 sworn officers, selected Strata as part of a competitive procurement process. Strata will be utilized nationwide across 32 public safety answering points (PSAP), receiving 5.8 million calls annually.
Strata was also selected by Urgences-santé, the regional EMS agency serving the cities of Montréal and Laval in Quebec, Canada. Urgences-santé has 110 emergency medical dispatchers and more than 1,000 EMTs handling over 300,000 calls, 270,000 responses and 200,000 transports annually, making it one of the largest stand-alone EMS organizations in North America.
Salta 9-1-1 of Argentina will use Strata in a private cloud system. The agency will use Strata’s Softphone and CAD applications in numerous multi-agency call centers and dispatch centers. Salta 9-1-1 handles more than 1,000,000 calls and 400,000 responses annually.
About EMERES, Inc.
EMERES, Inc., was formed in 2016 by a team of public safety industry pioneers that have worked together for more than 25 years designing sophisticated software solutions for public safety agencies. EMERES takes a customer centric approach with the goal of revolutionizing public safety by improving safety, response, and efficiency. For more information on EMERES products and services, visit our website at www.emeres.com.
