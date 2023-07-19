GasTechno Introduces Equipment License-Lease Financing For Biogas Developers
GasTechno, the world’s leading manufacturer of single-step methane-to-methanol conversion plants, is introducing an equipment license-lease financing program.WALLOON LAKE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GasTechno Energy & Fuels (USA) LLC (“GEF”), the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of single-step methane-to-methanol conversion plants, is introducing an equipment license-lease financing program. In advance of the License-Lease program, GEF is offering biogas project developers the opportunity, until August 31, 2023, to submit their non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase one, or both, Mini-GTL® methane-to-methanol conversion plants currently in construction. Renewable methanol demand is growing rapidly both in the U.S. and abroad, with prices exceeding $1,700 per ton in Europe including carbon emission reduction attributes.
GEF Mini-GTL® plants convert raw landfill or digester biogas into renewable methanol and ethanol, which can be further processed into renewable dimethyl ether (DME) and dimethoxymethane (DMM) for use as alternative fuels in diesel and gasoline engines.
The Mini-GTL® 300 system, designed to process up to 800 scfm of raw biogas and produce up to 500,000 gallons per year (1,500 tons) of renewable methanol and ethanol, is offered for $5.5 million. The higher capacity Mini-GTL® 750 system, designed to process up to 2,500 scfm and produce up to 2,340,000 gallons per year (7,000 tons), is offered for $8.5 million. A non-exclusive, royalty-free license is included with each plant purchase as an incentive to the first two customers. Optionally, GEF’s new, integrated CO2-to-ethanol system can be bundled for an additional charge to enhance product yields and reduce CO2 feedstock & process emissions. This innovative technology was approved for patent on July 13, 2023 by the US Patent Office.
Following initial Mini-GTL® plant sales, GEF, with its financing partner, will begin to offer a $20MM equipment lease-license financing package for its proprietary, fully integrated, Mini-GTL® biogas systems. Each integrated system is equipped with a low-cost biogas pre-treatment system, a Mini-GTL® 750 plant, gas compressor, oxygen system, power generation and fuel storage equipment delivered on a turn-key build-own-transfer (BOT) basis.
The equipment is being manufactured and assembled at GasTechno’s flagship Energy Center campus located in Northern Michigan. GasTechno anticipates manufacturing up to twelve Mini-GTL® plants per year to support the equipment license-lease program. The rapid deployment of these smaller-scale, fully-integrated systems in the renewable methanol markets will commence in 2024 followed by planned larger-scale system deployment of the sixth generation Mini-GTL® 1500 plants beginning in 2025.
Interested customers may find more information on the technology at https://gastechno.com/
