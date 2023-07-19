Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,219 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin Joins Launch of USDA Historic Partnership with Bipartisan State Attorneys General to Help Reduce Anticompetitive Barriers Across Food, Agriculture Supply Chains

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in their launch of a partnership with bipartisan attorneys general. This partnership was created to enhance competition and protect consumers in food and agricultural markets, including in grocery, meat and poultry processing, and other markets. Through a framework established in consultation with the state attorneys general, this new partnership will assist state attorneys general in tackling anticompetitive market structures in agriculture and related industries that are raising prices and limiting choices for consumers and producers.

 

“Anticompetitive agricultural market structures can artificially raise prices for consumers at grocery stores and for producers,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Through the work of this partnership, we’ll be seeking to increase competition and reduce costs.”

 

Background on Agricultural Competition Partnership

 

This new Agricultural Competition Partnership is investing in opportunities to combine state and federal authorities, expertise, and market insights. The agency is also leveraging funds to support complex cases and to jointly support research and academic work for use in future cases.

 

Focus areas of the Agricultural Competition Partnership include:

  • Anticompetitive market structures and practices, as well as price gouging and other anti-consumer practices, in food, retail, meat and poultry processing, and other agriculture industries.
  • Lack of choices for consumers and producers.
  • Conflicts of interest, misuse of intellectual property, and anticompetitive barriers across the food and agriculture supply chains, such as in seed markets.

 

Specifically, this initiative will enhance the capacity of state attorneys general to conduct on-the ground assessments of competition and consumer issues, enhance coordination between federal and state agriculture and competition authorities, create new and more independent research programs, and ultimately result in fairer and competitive markets and more resilient supply chains.

 

In this partnership, Attorney General Josh Kaul is joined by the attorneys general of Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Wisconsin Joins Launch of USDA Historic Partnership with Bipartisan State Attorneys General to Help Reduce Anticompetitive Barriers Across Food, Agriculture Supply Chains

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more