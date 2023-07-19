Royal LePage Team Realty Raises over $65,000 for Local Cancer-Focused Health Care Initiatives

/EIN News/ --



OTTAWA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal LePage Team Realty, an award-winning brokerage with locations across the entire National Capital Region, raised over $65,000 at their annual Denim Day auction on Tuesday, May 16th at The Brookstreet Hotel. The funds will be donated to Queensway Carleton Hospital’s (QCH) 4K technology updates for their operating rooms as well as to the CHEO cancer wing and the Perley Health Centre.



Thanks to the remarkable generosity of the REALTORS® and staff at Royal LePage Team Realty, this donation will help QCH get closer to their goal of bringing cutting-edge technology into all of their operating rooms. With these advancements, the surgical suites will be fitted with the latest smart software and hardware innovations that will revolutionize patient care.

Denim Day is an annual auction fundraiser held internally at Royal LePage Team Realty. It started 22 years ago when a REALTOR® bought a tie for $250 at a company breakfast. The money was donated to a cancer charity and the annual event was born. Each year, that same tie is the first item to be sold. The agents and staff also donate a wide range of items or experiences and then bid generously. This year, 350 agents attended and bid on 47 live auction items and 87 silent auction items. Since 2001, Royal LePage Team Realty’s Denim Day has raised over $765,000 for local charities with a focus on breast cancer support.

“The agents are always incredibly creative with their auction donations. We see everything from a plate of fudge that has sold for over $400 to a sunrise boat ride on the St. Lawrence that went for $1800 this year,” says Kent Browne, Broker and Founder of Royal LePage Team Realty. “Our company is very much family oriented and giving back to the community is very important to all of us.”

The generosity of Royal LePage Team Realty doesn’t end with Denim Day. They also donate approximately $300,000 every year to local women’s shelters through the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation as well as support over 100 charities that are close to the hearts of their REALTORS®.

“Our REALTORS® and staff donate generously whenever there’s a need. I think it’s a true reflection of our name. You can feel that energy in the room when everybody comes together as a team. It is our culture to be generous,” says Jason Ralph, Broker of Record and President of Royal LePage Team Realty.

About Royal LePage Team Realty:

Royal LePage Team Realty is the leading provider of real estate services in the National Capital Region, with over 22 offices through Ottawa, the Ottawa Valley, from Barry’s Bay to Prescott and the 401 to our flagship office on Carling Avenue. With a dedicated team of over 540 professionals, they are committed to delivering exceptional service to assist clients in achieving their real estate goals.

