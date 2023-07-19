Submit Release
FWC names Patrick Sreenan Victor Heller Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) named Patrick Sreenan of Broward County the 2023 Victor Heller Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year at its July Commission meeting in St. Petersburg. The award recognizes a volunteer who significantly advances the cause of safe hunting through extraordinary service in training and education.

Sreenan has been volunteering to teach the state’s hunter safety course since 2015. As an area coordinator, he and his team were recognized as the state’s “Top Producer” in 2022. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sreenan was one of the first instructors to teach virtual classes and he was awarded the 2020 Outstanding Volunteer award for the South Region.

“Patrick has a passion for teaching hunter safety as well as getting future generations involved in the outdoors,” said Bill Cline, FWC’s Section Leader for Hunter Safety and Public Shooting Ranges.

Anyone interested in learning how to become a volunteer hunter safety instructor can go to MyFWC.com/HunterSafety and select “Volunteer.”

Successful completion of a hunter safety course is required for anyone born after May 31, 1975, who wishes to obtain a Florida hunting license to hunt unsupervised. For more information, visit MyFWC.com/HunterSafety

