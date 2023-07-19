FWC approves fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park

At its July meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a rule to modify fishing regulations at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.

Starting Oct. 1, 2023, the following changes will be in effect:

Anglers must have proof of completing the annual education requirement.

The use of the following gear from Nov. 15 – March 15 each year is prohibited: Fishing rigs with more than one hook attached (e.g., sabiki rig, chicken rig, topwater plug). Any multiple hook (e.g., treble hook).

Anglers are limited to use of no more than two sets of hook-and-line fishing gear (e.g., rods or handlines).

The FWC will monitor the effectiveness of these regulations and return to the Commission with an update and recommendations for potential future action two years after implementation.

This rule is designed to reduce the likelihood and severity of seabird entanglement and further seabird conservation while allowing the tradition of fishing to continue at this location.

“This is a great beginning to resolve this issue for both anglers and bird conservationists,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “We look forward to hearing an update from staff on the effectiveness of this rule at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.”

For more information about Commission Meetings, including the July 2023 Commission Meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”