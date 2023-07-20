One Codex and 4bases team up to empower clinicians in the EU with end-to-end solutions for microbiome analysis

One Codex & 4bases team up

MANNO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One Codex, the leading provider of cloud-based microbial genomics software, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with 4bases. This strategic collaboration brings together One Codex’ unmatched sensitivity and specificity for microbial characterization and 4bases’ cutting-edge CE-IVD solutions to address demand for integrated, sample-to-report solutions appropriate for clinicians.

This validated solution represents a significant advancement in the availability of timely, robust and actionable microbiome information for clinicians and their patients.

One Codex’ cloud-based SaaS platform has been extensively benchmarked as best-in-class for precision and recall of bacteria, viruses, protists and fungi. By seamlessly integrating analytics and reporting with 4bases’ innovative panels for short- and long-read sequencing, clinicians can achieve the speed and simplicity that have held other clinical metagenomics solutions back.

This eliminates the risks associated with selecting and validating disparate tools that may not be fit-for-purpose, thus reducing potential errors, maintaining privacy and security, and enabling clinicians to take informed action.

"We are excited to join forces with 4bases to offer this end-to-end solution for microbiome analysis in Europe," said Christopher Smith, General Manager at One Codex. "This collaboration represents an important milestone in our mission to accelerate translational applications of metagenomics and microbiome science.”

“Formalizing the partnership with One Codex will drive adoption of our pioneering solutions beyond our current customer base, and will complement our line of CE-IVD assays for human genomics,” said Fabio Grandi, CEO of 4bases. “Starting with long-read sequencing will break down barriers to adoption where these solutions are in highest demand."

Uniquely, this integrated solution is validated to CE-IVD standards, ensuring compliance and enabling clinicians to utilize microbiome analysis in their patient care routines. This solution not only has the potential to enhance the accuracy of microbiome analysis, but also opens doors to the power of microbiome-informed precision medicine.

About One Codex: One Codex is a leading data platform for microbial genomics, supporting taxonomic and functional analysis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. Supported use cases include viral metagenomics, infectious disease diagnostics, microbiome profiling, and comparative genomics applications. One Codex customers have conducted >2 million analyses on the platform, and comprise thousands of users across leading academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and public sector organizations. One Codex's cloud-based solution is the only microbial genomics platform that provides HIPAA-level security, strong compliance and audit guarantees.

About 4bases:

4bases is a Swiss based company with a production facility in Italy, specialized in the development, production and commercialization of diagnostic kits for NGS. It was launched in 2013 to address increasing medical needs in the fields of prevention and precision medicine. 4bases is an ISO13485:2016 certified company and works according to the European directive on in vitro diagnostic medical devices. (CE – IVD). 4bases’ mission is to offer clinically validated and cost-effective solutions to healthcare professionals who perform or rely on diagnostic genetic tests.

