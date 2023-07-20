Rellevate Announces Matthew Harshfield as Director of Business Development
Fintech company, Rellevate, Inc., announces the new addition of Matthew Harshfield to their Business Development team.STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, announces the addition of Matthew Harshfield to our Business Development team.
Matthew will serve as Director of Business Development for Rellevate. He comes to Rellevate from Company Mileage. From the inception of Company Mileage, he grew the business from a start-up to a successful multi-million-dollar entity. He has over 15 years of SaaS experience with companies such as Vitamin Water and Lone Star Overnight Shipping.
“With Matthew’s experience, he will be a great addition to the Rellevate Team as we focus on key verticals in both Employer and Public Sectors to empower Americans to affordably access, move, and use their money - anytime, anywhere,” said Stewart Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rellevate, Inc.
“I am excited for the opportunity to join Rellevate and bring my 12+ years of selling in the SaaS space. I hope to bring my expertise in Healthcare to quickly grow that vertical"! Matt Harshfield, Director of Business Development
Matt holds a BBA, Business Management / Marketing Degree from the University of Arkansas.
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
