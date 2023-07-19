When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Richin Trading Inc. of Alhambra, CA is recalling its 6 ounce and 12 ounce packages of Tim Heung Yuen brand black melon seed because they may contain undeclared soy and wheat. People who have allergies to soy and wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The recalled products were packed in plastic bags and can be identified by UPC 715685190013 and UPC 715685190020.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the soy and wheat containing product was distributed in packaging that did not state the presence of soy and wheat.

Consumers who have purchased recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Richin Trading Inc. at 1-626-308-3212 Monday to Friday between 9 am to 5 pm PST.