Office of Administration's Division of Personnel presented with communications award by National Association of State Personnel Executives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Office of Administration's Division of Personnel (OA-DOP) recently received the 2023 Eva N. Santos Communications Award from the National Association of State Personnel Executives (NASPE) for Missouri's Statewide Learning Framework. There is one award given each year at the national level and it was presented to OA-DOP team members at a ceremony on July 18 in Denver, Colorado.

Initiated in 2021, the Statewide Learning Framework was the answer to state team members feedback on the Leadership Development Rule, a state regulation requiring training for state team members (minimum 40 hours) in leadership positions each fiscal year.

To help with the training, the Statewide Learning Framework serves as guided learning for all state team members. Tying together key topics from other state leadership and training opportunities like the Missouri Way, Show Me Excellence, and MO Learning (powered by LinkedIn Learning), the Statewide Learning Framework presents a robust experience that allows team members the opportunity to gain professional development in critical areas that are identified through the State's organizational health survey (Quarterly Pulse Survey).

The framework features monthly themes and several hours of curated content tied to each theme. All monthly calendar content and live training content is uploaded to our online learning platform, MO Learning, complete with various learning paths created to reflect the monthly calendar. This includes curated content, diverse monthly recorded presentations, and various learning mediums to reach all our team members. This provides our team members ample opportunities to grow in their profession, develop new skills, and reach their required training hours.

"This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication, continuous growth, and relentless pursuit of excellence by our incredible team members," said Commissioner Ken Zellers, Office of Administration. "The Statewide Learning Framework serves as a reminder that we can continue to get better and grow in our careers. I want to congratulate our team members for this award. It is a recognition of our collective spirit, collaboration, and unwavering pursuit to create a lasting impact as we serve our customers."

"I’m incredibly proud of our Talent Development team for their ingenuity to meet the needs of our state workforce. They are innovators who work tirelessly to create a culture of belonging through various professional development opportunities,” said Dr. Alyssa Bish, Division of Personnel Director, Office of Administration. “The Statewide Learning Framework pulls together all of our statewide initiatives and breaks them down to better help us listen to our team members. Through this framework, we have developed an additional opportunity for our team members to achieve the tools they need to be successful.”

Established in 1977, NASPE’s mission is to enhance communication, provide educational resources, and share best practices in state human resource management across the country.

This award was named in memory of Eva N. Santos, who served as NASPE president and through her leadership sought to recognize excellence in state government HR Communication.

You can learn more about the State Learning Framework here.