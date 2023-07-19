HHFDC 2024 Housing Planning Study Field Work Completed

Posted on Jul 19, 2023 in News

Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corporation

For Immediate Release: July 19, 2023

HONOLULU—Field work for the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation’s 2024 Housing Planning Study was completed recently.

Since the fall of last year, more than 7,200 surveys were completed and compiled by consultant SMS Research and Marketing, Inc. (SMS).

Participants were selected randomly to participate in the survey via the telephone, U.S. Postal Service mail, or email, said SMS president and CEO Tim Carson.

“We thank the members of the public for their willingess to participate in this very critical survey,” Carson said.

HHFDC Interim Executive Director Dean Minakami noted that Governor Josh Green, M.D., had declared the construction of housing to be his administration’s biggest priority.

“The data that we’ve collected will help HHFDC and others in the affordable housing community to identify the greatest areas of needs,” Minakami said. “This will allow us to make more informed decisions about how we can best maximize our resources.”

Survey results and other data are being analyzed. The completed report is expected to be released next year.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gordon Pang

Housing Information Officer

Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation

Office: 808-587-0597

Cell: 808-341-4069

677 Queen Street #300

Honolulu, HI 96813