MDstaffers Clinches Spot on Sacramento Business Journal’s Fast 50 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

MDstaffers Named to Sacramento Fast 50

RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MDstaffers, a national leader in physician, advanced practitioner, and mental health staffing services, proudly announces its inclusion in Sacramento Business Journal’s coveted Fast 50 list. This marks the fourth year in a row that MDstaffers has secured its place on this esteemed list, which showcases the top 50 rapidly growing companies in the Greater Sacramento area.

Earning a place on the Fast 50 list requires companies to submit financial data to the Sacramento Business Journal, which is then independently authenticated by Moss Adams, a public accounting firm.

Reflecting on this achievement, Ryan Larkin, CEO of MDstaffers, said, “Being recognized as one of the region’s fastest-growing companies is a powerful testament to the unwavering dedication, resilience, and adaptability of our team. Our employees, the real heroes of our story, exhibit extraordinary strength and tenacity amidst change, adeptly turning each challenge into an opportunity to rise to the occasion. Furthermore, we must not forget the vital role of our clinicians, who deliver high-quality care to patients in need across the nation. It's the consistent commitment to excellence from our staff and clinicians alike that enables us to improve access to quality healthcare in the United States.”

The Fast 50 list is a notable recognition within the business community, spotlighting companies that have demonstrated significant revenue growth over a three-year period. Inclusion in the list acknowledges tangible growth and expansion. For MDstaffers, this recognition reaffirms their commitment to growing their impact on healthcare access in the United States.

About MDstaffers:

MDstaffers, a leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, specializes in the placement of physicians, advanced practitioners, and mental health clinicians for both on-site and virtual care settings on a temporary or permanent basis. Headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, MDstaffers is an Inc. 5000 honoree and a multi-year “Best Place to Work” awardee. With a steadfast commitment to improving healthcare access across the United States, MDstaffers provides tailored staffing solutions to hundreds of organizations from Fortune 500 giants to hospital systems and private practices.