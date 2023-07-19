Infrastructure upgrades protect marine habitat, build clean-energy solutions

CANADA, July 19 - The Province is helping improve the environment and enhance access to fishing and shellfish aquaculture development for the Haida Nation through a $20-million investment that will support a new wastewater treatment plant.

“We are investing in a new water-treatment project that will reduce marine impacts and focus on the conservation and restoration of marine life,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This project also supports the marine harvesting industry for the Haida Nation.”

The project will help improve wastewater capacity and quality for the residents of Daajing Giids and protect the health of residents and the surrounding ecosystem. It will help ensure safe access to fish and shellfish for the Haida Nation and support their aquaculture interests in the area.

“It was undeniable how important resolving wastewater treatment was for our staff and council, but it remained financially out of reach for our small community – we just could not afford it,” said Lisa Pineault, mayor of Daajing Giids. “This gives our community the opportunity to be good neighbours to our friends and family, the Haida Nation, and be better environmental stewards of this wonderful place we all call home.”

Under the 2021 GayG̱ahlda “Changing Tide” framework agreement, the Haida Nation, the Government of Canada and the Province of B.C. committed to co-ordinating efforts on ocean protection, marine resources and marine management.

“The Haida Nation welcomes these long-needed investments. We send our congratulations to the community of Daajing Giids and look forward to seeing the benefits both these projects will bring to the sustainability and health of Haida Gwaii,” said Gaagwiis (Jason Alsop), president of the Haida Nation.

Additionally, Haida Gwaii will be one step closer to transitioning from diesel-generated electricity to 100% renewable power generation following the completion of the Tll Yahda energy project near Sandspit Airport. This will be accomplished through an $8.5-million investment from the Province.

These projects are part of a $450-million provincial investment in critical community infrastructure to support clean drinking water, treatment of wastewater and solid waste, and greenhouse gas reduction.

Quotes:

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“These waterways of the Haida Gwaii are extremely significant to the culture of the Haida Nation and it is our shared responsibility to keep the waters clean for future generations. The investment we made today upholds our commitment made in GayG̱ahlda ‘Changing Tide.’ It is an expression of our commitment to reconciliation, for the benefit of all who live in this beautiful territory. I commend the Village of Daajing Giids and the Haida Nation for their leadership in this government-to-government partnership with the Province.”

Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast –

“Both the Haida and municipal communities immensely value a healthy marine environment for sustenance, employment, recreation and more. The Daajing Giids wastewater treatment project will reduce marine impacts, reopen closed harvesting areas and show commitment to Haida Gwaai Yah’Guudang – respect for this place.”

Donald “Duffy” Edgars, Chief Councillor for Old Massett Village Council –

“We are happy to have our first solar project almost completed at the Masset Airport, the first of many projects to reduce the consumption of diesel on Haida Gwaii.”

Evan Putterill, vice-chair and director (Electoral Area E) for North Coast Regional District –

“The community of Sandspit welcomes this very important investment in our community and in a clean-energy future. As a coastal community 21 feet above sea level, we are very vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and every step away from fossil fuels matters. We are also very happy for our neighbours in Daajing Giids who have been waiting decades for a sewer treatment plant.”