Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Muharram:

“Tonight, Muslims in British Columbia will join the faithful around the world in marking Muharram, the beginning of a new year.

“As the first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram is a sacred time of peace.

“For many Muslims, Muharram is marked by prayer, contemplation, gathering and mourning Hazrat Imam Hussain ibn Ali, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson.

“During this time, I invite all British Columbians to reflect with gratitude on the contributions of the strong and diverse Muslim communities in our province.

“To all those marking the new year, I wish you a blessed Muharram and a peaceful and prosperous new year.”