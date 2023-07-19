Manchin Announces $1.5 Million to Reimburse West Virginia National Guard for COVID-19 Costs

July 19, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,565,749 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Office of the Adjutant General of West Virginia. The funding will reimburse costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic through the activation of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) to respond to the public health emergency.

"The West Virginia Nationa Guard went above and beyond to care for protect their fellow West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I'm pleased FEMA is assisting our state in covering and reimbursing these costs," said Senator Manchin. "We are all incredibly grateful to the brave first responders and National Guard members who keep West Virginians safe from any threat that comes our way. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure our communties across the Mountain State are secure and healthy."

The funding announced today will support reimbursing costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Office of the Adjutant General and the WVNG. A total of 61 WVNG were activated for a total of 854 days to implement emergency protective measures, which included technical assistance, dissemination of information to the public and movement of supplies, equipment and other resources.