New opinions: July 19

Adoption of B.T.H. 2023 ND 139

Docket No.: 20230178

Filing Date: 7/19/2023

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Order and decree terminating parental rights to a minor child and granting a petition for adoption summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Highlight: A district court must make adequate findings under N.D.R.Civ.P. 52(a)(1) to understand the basis for its decision.

Interest of B.R. 2023 ND 137

Docket No.: 20230186

Filing Date: 7/19/2023

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Orders terminating parental rights are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Redpaint v. State 2023 ND 136

Docket No.: 20230042

Filing Date: 7/19/2023

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: Postconviction relief is governed by statute, and its proceedings are civil in nature and governed by the North Dakota Rules of Civil Procedure. An application for postconviction relief must be filed within two years after the conviction becomes final unless there is newly discovered evidence, delay due to physical disability or mental disease, or newly interpreted law retroactively applicable.

Interest of G.R.D. 2023 ND 135

Docket No.: 20230023

Filing Date: 7/19/2023

Case Type: JUVENILE LAW (Criminal)

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: A juvenile court’s order placing a child into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Services will not be reversed unless the court’s findings were clearly erroneous.

Otten v. Otten, et. al. 2023 ND 134

Docket No.: 20230019

Filing Date: 7/19/2023

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: A district court judgment dividing marital property, weighing the best interest factors and awarding parenting time is affirmed. A district court has broad discretion over the progress and conduct of a trial, and the determination whether to grant a continuance lies within the sound discretion of the district court. Under N.D.R.App.P. 38, this Court may award attorney’s fees if the appeal is frivolous. An appeal is frivolous if it is flagrantly groundless, devoid of merit, or demonstrates persistence in the course of litigation which evidences bad faith.

Dogbe v. Dogbe, et al. 2023 ND 133

Docket No.: 20230037

Filing Date: 7/19/2023

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: To modify a primary residential responsibility order within the two-year period following the entry of the order the movant must make a prima facie case showing the requirements under N.D.C.C. § 14-09-06.6(5). The district court can grant relief from an order if the party shows any of the reasons necessary for relief under N.D.R.Civ.P. 60(b). Attorney's fees awarded by the district court will be reversed if the court abused its discretion.

Highlight: A district court’s review of in-camera documents is reviewed for an abuse of discretion. A district court’s conclusion that attorney work product meets the potential liability exception under N.D.C.C. § 44-04-19.1(8) must include a finding that the records relate to circumstances for which there remains a genuine potential for liability. A public entity that has a legal duty to defend its member agencies may be able to demonstrate that attorney work product is exempt from disclosure if disclosure would reveal records that relate to circumstances for which there remains a genuine potential for liability. A district court must follow the pronouncements of an appellate court on legal issues in subsequent proceedings of the case.

Highlight: The requirements for perfecting an appeal under the Administrative Agencies Practice Act, N.D.C.C. ch. 28-32, are jurisdictional. Jurisdictional requirements do not allow for equitable exceptions. The terms of the statutes governing appeals control whether the time for taking an appeal may be tolled.

State v. Knight 2023 ND 130

Docket No.: 20230020

Filing Date: 7/19/2023

Case Type: SEXUAL OFFENSE

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: A motion for new trial is reviewed for abuse of discretion. Whether a jury verdict was coerced depends on the totality of the circumstances. The district court does not abuse its discretion when it does not consider a juror declaration pertaining to the mental process of a juror during deliberations when deciding a motion for new trial.