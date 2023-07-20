Certified Information Governance Officer (CIGO) Training Offered at InfoGov World Conference San Diego October 2. 2023

Robert Smallwood, CEO InfoGov World David Greetham, Prinicipal PC Forensics Baird Brueseke, Director of Information Governance at eVisit

Certified Information Governance Officer (CIGO) Training Workshop Offered at InfoGov World Conference in San Diego October 2. 2023

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IG World magazine is hosting its third annual InfoGov World Conference on October 2-4, 2023 in San Diego and has announced a foundational pre-conference training workshop leading to the Certified Information Governance Officer (CIGO®) credential. The CIGO Prep Workshop will kick off the conference on October 2, 2023, at 9am-4pm. Information Governance (IG) can be defined in short as, “Security, Control, and Optimization of Information.”

“Effective Information Governance programs to reduce information risk and maximize value require that leaders be trained in the core facets of IG,” stated Conference Chair, Robert Smallwood, CEO of IG World. “This world-class training is led by experts in Privacy & Data Protection, Cybersecurity & Risk, Data Governance, eDiscovery, and Records Management, all core components of IG.”

About the instructors:

The lead instructor is Robert Smallwood, MBA, CIGO® who is CEO of InfoGov World Media, and Chair, Certified Information Governance Officers Association (CIGOA) and is the world’s leading trainer, researcher, and author in Information Governance (IG). Over 40,000 professionals have taken his IG Essentials course on LinkedIn Learning. He is the author of the seminal text, "Information Governance: Concepts, Strategies, and Best Practices, 2nd Edition" (Wiley, 2020).

David A. Greetham is a Computer Forensics Executive and Principal of PC Forensics. He is an eDiscovery and forensics expert, and has been delivering investigation excellence and expert witness testimony for over 24 years. David has been at the forefront of this ever-evolving field, authoring standards that set the grounds for effective investigation and inventing tools that revolutionized the field.

Baird Brueseke is Director of Information Governance at eVisit, a Phoenix-based tele-health company, and an expert in Cybersecurity. He is skilled in Cyber assessments including vulnerability and penetration testing, and also Systems Architecture, Network Design and Enterprise Content Management (ECM). Baird is a patent holder and published author with Academic Papers focusing on MOOCs and cloud-based education methods.

The 3-day InfoGov World Conference 2023 event begins with pre-conference workshops on Monday, October 2, which includes separate sessions on: 1) AI Governance; 2) Effective Policy Drafting; and, 3) Certified Information Governance Officer (CIGO) Exam Prep training. That evening, from 5pm-7pm, a Speakers’ Reception will be held for conference attendees to meet the 60+ expert speakers slated for 60+ conference sessions. Session tracks include:

• AI in IG

• Privacy and Data Protection

• Info Security & Risk

• eDiscovery & Legal

• Data Governance

• Records and Information Management

• IG Best Practices

The conference sessions and panel discussions will feature leading experts from major companies including Amazon, Disney, FedEx, USAA, Wells Fargo, Cisco Systems, PwC, DLA Piper, Baker & McKenzie, Wilmer Hale, Baker & Hostetler, Seyfarth Shaw, Qualcomm, and many others.

Major sponsors include Certified IG Officers Association, Gimmal, Smarsh, RadarFirst, Privacy Ref, Inc., and Institute for IG.

To register to attend or to learn more about InfoGov World 2023 visit https://infogovworldconference.com/

About InfoGov World

InfoGov World is a world-class conference featuring 60+ experts in privacy & data protection, cyber, e-discovery, data governance, RIM, and IG Best Practices. The 2023 conference will be held in San Diego at the Horton Grand Hotel, where attendees can immerse themselves in educational sessions, and networking throughout the three-day conference. Breakfasts, lunches, and breaks are provided. ##

