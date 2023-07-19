Contents of Iconic Mesa Restaurant, Steak and Stone, Goes Up For Auction
LocalAuctions.com to host the online auction of restaurant equipment, furniture, décor and supplies from the iconic Steak and Stone restaurant.
To be able to bid on the equipment and furniture from such an iconic restaurant is really a unique opportunity”MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Steak and Stone Restaurant, a beloved culinary institution in Mesa AZ, sadly closed their doors after many years of serving the community with their unique dining experience. The restaurant is best known for its “artisan cuts of meat served on a 500 degree cooking stone and soulful savory BBQ.”
— Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com
The building that Steak and Stone occupies has been sold to a new owner who plans to convert the building “for a non-restaurant use.” Because of this, the restaurant has been forced to close their doors and look for a new location. Because of the short time frame, another location has not been selected.
Due to the high cost of moving and storing the assets, the owner of Steak and Stone has decided to put the contents of the restaurant up for auction on LocalAuctions.com. While it is a somber moment for the local community to bid farewell to this iconic establishment, the online auction provides a silver lining by allowing the general public to purchase a piece of the Steak and Stone restaurant. The online auction is open to the public and everyone is invited to take a look and bid on what they want.
Interested bidders can view the sale online at LocalAuctions.com. Registration is free and can be done easily on the LocalAuctions.com website. "It is not very often the general public is invited to participate in a sale like this." says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.com. He adds "To be able to bid on the equipment and furniture from such an iconic restaurant is really a unique opportunity".
As Steak and Stone in Mesa closes its doors, the community will undoubtedly remember its many years of service and delicious steaks and BBQ. While it is a bittersweet moment, the auction provides an opportunity for the spirit of the restaurant to live on through the items that will find new homes in the hands of its patrons and entrepreneurs.
Bidding for the online only auction is taking place on the LocalAuctions.com website now through Monday July 24th at 1 p.m. MST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Monday 7/24/23 from 11am until 1pm. The Steak and Stone Restaurant is located at 2613 N. Thunderbird Cir #2503, Mesa, AZ 85215.
Participants must register on LocalAuctions.com before placing a bid. Registration and bidding is free and all lots have a $5 starting bid. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items by Friday July 28th at 3pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit https://online.localauctions.com/auction/2638/bidgallery/.
Gabriel Prado
LocalAuctions.com
+ +1 602-875-7336
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram