African Elegance & Luxury at HmC Fair 2023 - where Handmade African luxury meets the future
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Handmade Contemporary Fair (HmC) is the leading handmade African luxury fair where African luxury meets the future and will return for its 17th edition from 01 - 03 September 2023 at The Piazza in the Melrose Arch Precinct in Johannesburg.
Over 120 different artisans and makers from across Africa will showcase and sell their unique handmade wares, including textiles, jewellery, homeware, art and more.
This year, the fair coincides with Melrose Arch's annual 'All-White Spring' celebration, adding an extra touch of glamour to the event. From food lovers to wine connoisseurs and even supercar enthusiasts, there will be something for everyone at this extraordinary gathering.
The fair provides a unique opportunity for visitors to meet the makers, learn about their stories and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces directly from the source.
Early Bird specials are available from 15 July - 05 August, with Day Passes at just R100 and Weekend Passes for R180. From 06 - 30 August, standard pricing will apply at just R120 for a Day Pass, R200 for a Weekend Pass, and R130 per day at the door, with partner discounts at R90 per day ticket.
HmC is more than just a shopping event – it’s a celebration of African creativity and craftsmanship. Don’t miss out – join us for a weekend of handmade African elegance and luxury.
To stay updated with the latest news about the fair and to discover the talented makers showcasing their creations, connect with us on Instagram at @hmc_Fair and join the conversation using #hmc2023.
For more information, visit www.hmcfair.co.za
About Handmade Contemporary Fair (HmC)
Handmade Contemporary Fair (HmC) is Africa’s premier artisanal luxury fair, showcasing the finest handmade creations from across the continent.
With a commitment to celebrating African craftsmanship and design, HmC offers a platform for talented artisans to showcase their work and connect with a discerning audience.
Each year the fair attracts a glamorous crowd creating an immersive experience that is not to be missed. For more information, visit www.hmcfair.co.za
