Start-up Co-Founder and Executive Coach Offers Approach to Leader Development

Startup co-founder Lori Mazan will publish her first book on developing the dynamic leaders organizations need to survive and thrive in today’s complex world.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership Revolution: The Future of Developing Dynamic Leaders
Lori Mazan
Imprint: Wiley
On Sale: Oct 3, 2023
Price: $28.00
Pages: 272
ISBN: 139417182X
Drawing on over three decades of experience and the latest research in leadership and development, Lori Mazan is set to publish her first book on developing the dynamic leaders organizations need to survive and thrive in today’s complex world.
Less than 25 percent of organizations have leaders who are equipped with the necessary capabilities to manage in today’s disrupted, boundaryless world, according to Deloitte’s Deloitte 2023 Global Human Capital Trends survey.
In her new book, Leadership Revolution: The Future of Developing Dynamic Leaders, Sounding Board Inc Co-founder and Chief Coaching Officer Lori Mazan offers talent development professionals, learning leaders, managers, and executives a practical strategy guide for shaping the next generation of dynamic leaders.
Dynamic leaders are those with the capacity to apply different skills, recognize patterns, be flexible, and self-manage as needed. They can pivot and lead in different organizational dynamics, teams, and situations. In the past, developing dynamic leaders required decades of firsthand experience, as traditional leadership development methods focused heavily on skill-building and not expanding capacity.
“There is no one way to be an effective leader,” said Mazan. “There are certainly capabilities and capacities that need to be developed as a leader, but there’s no single leadership model, way to be, or checklist that applies to every leader in every context, in every moment. The current environment is too complex for that.”
Through stories and insightful exercises, Lori Mazan challenges the status quo of leadership development and explores a revolutionary alternative. Structured like a leadership coaching engagement, Leadership Revolution provides development exercises, examples, and practical advice.
Lori Mazan is the co-founder, president, and chief coaching officer for Sounding Board, the first Dynamic Leader Development Suite designed to bridge the leadership gap.
One of the first 300 ICF-certified coaches globally, she has spent more than 25 years coaching executives and CEOs in developing critical leadership capabilities that have immediate, positive business impact.
Lori has coached leaders in top companies such as Chevron, Sprint, and Citibank, as well as venture-backed high-growth companies like Intellikine, Tapjoy, and 10XGenomics.
In 2016, Lori partnered with her previous executive coaching client Christine Tao to launch the Sounding Board Dynamic Leader Development Suite, with the vision of empowering organizations to develop leaders at all levels by eliminating key barriers such as limited access, lack of measurement, unsuccessful coach selection as well as reducing costs. The Suite combines solution design, adaptive software, people-to-people development, and measurable data and insights.
Sounding Board offers adaptive software and people-to-people development. Backed by behavioral science, the company helps shape the dynamic leaders needed to thrive in today’s turbulent global market. Sounding Board’s award-winning SaaS technology delivers unparalleled flexibility, and its powerhouse roster of world-class leadership coaches leverage decades of leadership and coaching experience to accelerate the development of leaders at all levels. The company’s Dynamic Leader Development Suite enables organizations to bridge their leadership gaps, from talent development, attraction and retention, and diversity and representation to strategic thinking and succession planning.
