Celebrate Summer on ette hotel's LIPA Rooftop with Celebrity DJ John Gosselin

ORLANDO, FL, ORANGE, July 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, July 28th, 2023, from 7-11 pm EST, Orlando's newest five-star luxury property, the ette hotel , invites you to celebrate summer at LIPA -- its ultra-elevated lounge located on the 6th-floor rooftop in partnership with Michelin Star Chef Akira Back, where celebrity DJ Jon Gosselin will be spinning the hits under the stars.Its creative crossroad of old-world and new-world Asian haute cuisine boasts a zero-alcohol bar and a lounge offering Instagram-worthy concoctions and incredible panoramic views. Ette Hotelier Alex Ekbatani, who founded the establishment in 2021, truly believes in health and longevity and provides guests with non-alcoholic or BYOB vices to compliment the food and live entertainment. With no corkage fee, guests can relish in LIPA libations created by its world-renowned mixologist, mix and matching spirits in tow.A $125 preset menu will be curated specifically for this evening for guests to enjoy by Chef Akira Back which includes:MENUAkira Back Tuna Pizza*Micro Shiso, White Truffle OilSashimi & Nigiri Platter6 Types of fish (2 pieces each)Chefs ChoicePerfect Storm*Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Spicy Tuna, Salmon BellyHot Mess *Sashimi Poke, Chuka Wakame, Spicy Ponzu AioliAB Wagyu Tacos*Tomato Ponzu, Kochujang, Micro CilantroDESSERTMochiTickets can be purchased through OpenTable for LIPA Rooftop *Weather Permitting- venue will be relocated to Salt & The Cellar located inside ette Hotel.About ette Hotels: A serene haven for discerning travelers yearning for an unforgettable stay infused with organic design, sublime objet d’art, natural ingredients, impeccable finishes, and service that anticipates your every need. We are fussy, and we know it. We obsess over every detail, so you don’t have to. A lively hotel where the stresses of daily life are a world away. Let our concierge team relish the opportunity to turn even the most arcane requests… into reality.